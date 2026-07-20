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Cardinals Team Aircraft Makes Appearance At Oshkosh Air Show

777 flies as part of Gridiron Air

Jul 19, 2026 at 08:08 PM
The Arizona Cardinals team plane lands at the EAA AirVenture air show on Sunday, July 19, 2026 in Oshkosh, WI.
Bill Kapinski/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals team plane lands at the EAA AirVenture air show on Sunday, July 19, 2026 in Oshkosh, WI.

The EAA AirVenture aviation gathering is an annual air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that brings together 600,000 attendees and more than 10,000 aircraft.

One of the aircraft this year is the Arizona Cardinals team plane.

Rarely a place for team aircraft, AirVenture made the Cardinals' Boeing 777 one of the centerpiece planes for the event. The bird represents the intersection of professional sports, aviation, and travel logistics, topics that consistently generate interest among both NFL fans and aviation enthusiasts.

AirVenture, popularly just known as "Oshkosh," celebrates all kinds of aircraft, from vintage planes to homebuilts to ultralights to warplanes. Enthusiasts from more than 80 countries descend on Oshkosh's Wittman Regional Airport each summer for the week.

The EAA -- Experimental Aircraft Association -- has more than 300,000 members worldwide.

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