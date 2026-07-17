Cardinals Roster Reset: Quarterback

As the Cardinals head toward training camp, azcardinals.com takes a look at each position on the roster before report day. Next up, quarterback.

THE ROOM: Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II, Carson Beck, Kedon Slovis

WHO COULD SEE THE FIELD ON GAME DAY: Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew or Carson Beck

Having three names as options in the quarterback room isn't necessarily ideal, but it's where the Cardinals are at this point. Brissett, until determined otherwise, remains the most likely Week 1 starter given his chemistry with the pass catchers and his play last season. But it isn't a lock. If Beck sees the field, it doesn't seem like it would be until later in the season, while Minshew is there if needed, a guy who was running with the ones all offseason.

PLAYER IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Jacoby Brissett

For a guy who wasn't around for the majority of the offseason with the voluntary workouts, Brissett remained in the headlines. The passing game popped when Brissett was in the lineup last season. He had career-highs in yards (3,366) and TDs (23) while throwing eight interceptions in 12 starts. The victories did not come, but there was much more than the QB that went into that equation. If he is going to start, he wants a pay raise, which is why he has been absent. But he also recently hosted some teammates for workouts (including TE Trey McBride, who had an All-Pro season catching Brissett passes) and what happens over the next month will be a top storyline.

PLAYER TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Carson Beck