Cardinals Roster Reset: Cornerback

As the Cardinals head toward training camp, azcardinals.com takes a look at each position on the roster before report day. Next up, cornerback.

THE ROOM: Denzel Burke, Kei'Trel Clark, Elijah Culp, Jaden Davis, Will Johnson, Elijah Jones, Kalen King, Max Melton, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Starling Thomas V, Garrett Williams

WHO COULD SEE THE FIELD ON GAME DAY: Will Johnson, Denzel Burke, Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas V, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Max Melton

The Cardinals have spent a lot of high-end draft capital on the position the past few years: Seven of the corners on the roster were drafted by Arizona, four in the second and third rounds. You build for success, you build for depth. Johnson played well enough last season to show why he should be a quality second-round choice. Burke, a fifth-rounder, came out of nowhere to earn a starting job and was effective in carving out that role. But what happens when Williams and Thomas finally are able to play after serious injuries? How does Murphy-Bunting fit in after missing all of last season? These are the things that get sorted out in training camp.

PLAYER IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Max Melton

Johnson is a second rounder that seems to have hit. The Cardinals are still trying to find that with Melton, a second-round selection that has been excellent on special teams but has yet to find consistent footing on defense. Melton's athleticism is evident. He was drafted where he was for a reason. But he faces the inevitable comparisons with the other three cornerbacks drafted right in front of him (Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Kamari Lassiter) and a crowded depth chart in his own room to find a bigger role.

PLAYER TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Garrett Williams