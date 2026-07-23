Cardinals Place Four Players On PUP List As Training Camp Begins

As the Cardinals held their first practice of training camp on Thursday, the team placed four players on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Not on the list was running back James Conner, who has recovered fully from his gruesome ankle injury, or defensive lineman Walter Nolen III, who had a knee issue. They are full go, as is running back Trey Benson.

"We'll be smart with those guys," coach Mike LaFleur said.

The four players on active PUP are outside linebacker Josh Sweat (knee), cornerback Garrett Williams (Achilles), tight end Tip Reiman (ankle) and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (knee). All are expected to return at some point during training camp.

Johnson and Sweat were the two surprises, although LaFleur said neither are considered serious issues.

"The Paris thing, that is honestly nothing," LaFleur said. "It's really just maintenance. He'll be back before you know it. Same thing with Josh. Seeing him (Wednesday), he's fired up to be here. He's in great spirits and feeling good."

Johnson ended last season on IR with a knee injury. Sweat has long had to work with his readiness after a serious knee injury in college.

LaFleur said with each player the Cardinals would take it "one block at a time," referring to the four-days-on, one-off camp schedule the Cardinals will use.

A player on PUP cannot practice. Once he practices, he comes off the PUP list and cannot return. The list is designed to allow teams that have players with long-term injuries to hedge their roster bet; if a PUP player isn't ready when the regular season starts they can remain on PUP and not take up a roster spot.