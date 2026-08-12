Cardinals Build Toward Week 1 Through Valuable Preseason Reps

Thursday night's game will be different from the Hall of Fame game. The starters are expected to play, although LaFleur said it won't be long. However, it's an opportunity for Jacoby Brissett and the offensive playmakers to share the huddle at least once before the regular season.

"It's exciting to get the rust knocked off," wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said. "You start to feel like we're starting to get closer to competing against somebody else, so it's exciting to have that feeling. Running routes against somebody that hasn't seen it every day."

The thrill of competing against a different player is one shared by many, especially offensive linemen.

Offensive tackle Josh Fryar earned the start in the Hall of Fame game. Last season, he saw action in 12 games and had five starts. While the bookend tackle spots are locked up by Paris Johnson Jr. and Elijah Wilkinson, Fryar is competing for the swing tackle role. Seventh-round pick Jayden Williams has been making noise in the battle.

Because the first unit offense has been taking majority of the reps in practice, the preseason snaps become more valuable for a guy like Fryar.

Even if it doesn't feel like a game week, the approach doesn't change.