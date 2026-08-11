 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals To Play Starters Against Raiders In Second Preseason Game

Brissett to get start at QB; Love to make debut

Aug 11, 2026 at 11:22 AM
Author Image
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals are going to play their starters -- and the other top roster players who did not work in the Hall of Fame game -- against the Raiders on Thursday.

"They're going to play," coach Mike LaFleur said. "How much? It's not going to be much. One drive, max of two for those main guys."

That means quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get in, and that top draft pick Jeremiyah Love will make his NFL debut in the team's second preseason game.

Taking out James Conner (who has yet to participate in 11-on-11 work) and the three players on the PUP list, the Cardinals did not play 37 guys on the roster against the Panthers.

How much rookie QB Carson Beck will play remains to be seen. If everyone plays, that will mean Gardner Minshew II will come in for relief of Brissett. How long a vet like Minshew plays is also TBD.

The Cardinals have injured players aside from the PUP list too; for instance, running back Trey Benson still is not practicing.

Related Content

news

Spinato's Pizzeria & Family Kitchen Coming To BetMGM Sportsbook At State Farm Stadium

Legendary restaurant expands to Great Lawn

news

Monti Ossenfort Leans Into Jacoby Brissett As Cardinals QB

GM reiterates team wants WR Michael Wilson on long-term deal

news

A Number Forever: Cardinals To Retire Larry Fitzgerald's 11

Wide receiver will also be inducted into team's Ring of Honor vs. Broncos

news

'It's Best Man Wins': Max Melton Embraces Competition for Starting Role

Cornerback room features depth with Burke, Thomas, and Clark

news

Pair of UFL Players Sign With Cardinals Following Tryout

Team will be without Blount for second consecutive season

news

Larry Fitzgerald Inducted Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

news

For Starters, Carson Beck Impressive In NFL Preseason Debut

Rookie QB poised in 33-30 loss to Panthers in Hall of Fame game

news

Hall Of Fame Game Next First Step In Mike LaFleur's Coaching Career

Most starters won't play on Thursday against Panthers

news

Stories And Memories From The Orbit Of Larry Fitzgerald

Vignettes from those who spent time around Hall of Fame Cardinals wide receiver

news

How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Panthers, Hall of Fame Game

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals against the Carolina Panthers on August 6, 2026

news

Carson Beck To Start At QB For Cardinals In Hall Of Fame Game

Rookie gets first taste of NFL action against Panthers

Advertising