Cardinals To Play Starters Against Raiders In Second Preseason Game

The Cardinals are going to play their starters -- and the other top roster players who did not work in the Hall of Fame game -- against the Raiders on Thursday.

"They're going to play," coach Mike LaFleur said. "How much? It's not going to be much. One drive, max of two for those main guys."

That means quarterback Jacoby Brissett will get in, and that top draft pick Jeremiyah Love will make his NFL debut in the team's second preseason game.

Taking out James Conner (who has yet to participate in 11-on-11 work) and the three players on the PUP list, the Cardinals did not play 37 guys on the roster against the Panthers.

How much rookie QB Carson Beck will play remains to be seen. If everyone plays, that will mean Gardner Minshew II will come in for relief of Brissett. How long a vet like Minshew plays is also TBD.