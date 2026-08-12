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TelevisaUnivision Announces Multiyear Partnership with the Arizona Cardinals

Quinonez, Villanueva are team's radio duo on game days

Aug 12, 2026 at 12:03 PM
Jesus Quinonez and Irving Villanueva are the Cardinals play-by-play voice and game analyst, respectively.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Jesus Quinonez and Irving Villanueva are the Cardinals play-by-play voice and game analyst, respectively.

MIAMI, FL — TelevisaUnivision on Wednesday announced a new multi-year partnership with the Arizona Cardinals, making TUDN Phoenix 105.1 FM and Latino Mix 100.3 FM the official Spanish-language radio home of Cardinals football.

This agreement further strengthens TelevisaUnivision's commitment to delivering sports programming to Hispanic audiences and comes shortly after the launch of TUDN Phoenix 105.1 FM, the newest destination for sports fans in Arizona.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Arizona Cardinals and bring every game to fans through TUDN Phoenix 105.1 FM and Latino Mix 100.3 FM," said Carlos Azcarate, VP of Sports Radio at TelevisaUnivision. "The Cardinals are one of the most important sports franchises in Arizona, with a passionate and growing Latino fan base. As we launch TUDN Phoenix, there is no better way to establish ourselves as the home of sports in the Valley than by delivering the excitement, energy, and tradition of Cardinals football in Spanish."

Jesus Quinonez will lead the broadcast booth as play-by-play narrator, joined by analyst Irving Villanueva. The broadcasts will feature live play-by-play, expert analysis, player interviews and exclusive team content, providing listeners with an immersive game-day experience from kickoff through the final whistle.

TelevisaUnivision will support the partnership across its multimedia platforms, including radio, digital, social media and local television assets, creating year-round opportunities for Cardinals fans to connect with the team.

Through this partnership, the Cardinals organization is deepening its connection with Arizona's Spanish-speaking fans and Hispanic community, a vital part of Cardinals Nation. Fans will now be able to engage in a meaningful way through TUDN Phoenix 105.1 FM and Latino Mix 100.3 FM, tuning in throughout the season to follow every touchdown, big play and unforgettable moment as the Arizona Cardinals embark on their 2026 campaign.

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