Gardner Minshew II, The Big Picture, And Cowboys Aftermath

-- Chad Ryland has never shied away from standing up and answering questions after a game, regardless how it went. The kicker would've been there if the missed extra point had cost the Cardinals a win, and he was there with his roller coaster of an ending. His extra-point miss was his first since Dec. 28, 2024.

"It was really fun to be a part of another one that ends like that," Ryland said. "Obviously, it shouldn't even have gotten to that point, and you've got to be better as a unit. But I'll tell you what, man, you got to applaud the fellas in this locker room for fighting, the defense for getting a stop, and then the offense obviously getting us into range when we needed to there in overtime. We go have a chance to redeem ourselves and knock it down.

"I think that's a testament to the guys that we have in this locker room, which is the most cliché thing you can say, but it's not cliché when it's true, right?"

-- The Cowboys have given up at least 20 points in 15 straight games. It didn't seem like the Cardinals were going to be able to get there, until the dam burst, Minshew wielding the hammer to take it down.

-- Trey McBride had to make catches late, but ended up with a solid day: seven receptions, 72 yards and a touchdown. His seven catches – one came in overtime – keeps alive his 7-catch streak at 10 games now. He joins Antonio Brown (14) and Cooper Kupp (11) as the only players ever to have such a streak.

-- The Cardinals defense allowed season-lows in yards (261) and rushing yards (93), a week after the Cowboys went for 204 rushing yards against the Eagles.

-- Defensive lineman L.J. Collier played well, including a big pass batted down in overtime. But he also had a crucial personal foul midway through the fourth quarter, after a third-down stop, that cost the Cardinals five minutes of game clock, three points and made things much harder.

"I had a bonehead play there," Collier said. "Something a guy my age shouldn't do."

"L.J. is smarter than that," LaFleur said. "Some guys you have to talk to in the moment, some guys you just know. I've already talked to L.J. and I love L.J., and he know he made a mistake right there for the team, but I trust him.

"All you have to do is look in L.J.'s eyes. That can't happen. But I trust L.J."

-- It meant a ton that starting center Hjalte Froholdt, dealing with a sore knee, played and played well. The offensive line did what it needed to do in the second half.

-- The Cowboys had a 202-0-1 record with a 14-point lead at home before Sunday.

-- Wide receiver Michael Wilson, his ribs an issue but not stopping him from his best game of the season, wore a weary smile of joy after the game.

"Football is such a microcosm for how life is," he said. "Playing through some rib stuff, didn't feel like I played great in the first half. Could have made a play when Gardner gave me a great opportunity on the slant-and-go (that was overturned to an incompletion.) At that point, you know I'm feeling pretty (expletive) about how I'm playing, how the game is going.

"But the thing you can do is just the next right thing. Mike continued to trust me on the game-tying drive, and I just continue to make plays, and when he called that play, it was a dream look."