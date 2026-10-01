Beyond Trey McBride, Cardinals Ready To Work Tight Ends

McBride is going to catch his 100 balls. But there is work for everyone else.

"It was understanding how you can create value for yourself," Higgins said. "Especially coming to an organization where we have, if not the best tight end In the league he's the one running routes. How can I create value for myself and take ownership of that?"

Higgins, veteran Hunter Long and, eventually, Tip Reiman will be in the equation.

Higgins relates their work to old-school basketball player Dennis Rodman of the Bad Boy Pistons and Michael Jordan's Bulls. If Rodman scored more than four points, it was an upset. But he'd grab all the rebounds and wear down the opponent as much as possible.

"That's the role I'm taking ownership of," Higgins said.

Like the wide receivers have noted for themselves, Higgins said he has been more involved in the run game this season than he had combined in his first three seasons. Part of that is the absence of Reiman, a player LaFleur wanted so much in Los Angeles that he was mad when the Cardinals took him.

Now LaFleur has him and has already said is the one tight end that can actually move people as a blocker.

But LaFleur said McBride doesn't get enough credit as a blocker. McBride called Higgins a "warrior" when it comes to that part of the game – impressive for a former college wide receiver – and Long proved to LaFleur when both were with the Rams he was capable.

"There is more responsibility put upon us whether we are in 12, 11 or 13," Higgins said. "We are involved in the run game, point of attack, pass pro, and obviously out running routes. Compared to the last three years we have so much more responsibility as a tight end unit. It's a cool thing."

And just for the record, McBride can put someone in the ground Higgins-style, if needed.