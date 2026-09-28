'Getting Back To My Old Self': Jeremiyah Love Finds His Groove

The Cardinals signed Tyler Allgeier in the offseason, and on the depth chart, he remains listed as RB1. But the 49ers game, the growing reality is that Love is the guy in that room. Allgeier had five carries on 31 snaps.

"It was kind of more the hot hand too," LaFleur said. "You could feel that, and hopefully it's like that every week in terms of whoever we're giving the ball to because you know you're going to get positive plays. Like I said yesterday, it stunk that our longest rush was only eight yards, but they can't force that."

LaFleur said those explosive runs will organically happen as they look to clean up the run game.

The 93 rushing yards were a 23-yard bump from the week prior. Before Monday Night Football', the Cardinals were 24th with 279 total rush yards.

The offensive line knows it's on them to help the running backs do more.

"I'm proud of Jeremiyah," left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. said. "He's a young star. I love the way he plays. I love the way he talks after even a 3, or 4-yard gain. I love the energy he has. But again, I believe it's on us as a line to be able to allow him to multiply those numbers. I'm proud of what he was able to do on the field today, but I know there's a lot more in the tank. That's on us to give him the range to extend plays the way he does."

While Love was pleased with his snap increase, the higher usage provides more opportunities for teaching moments. Even though it wasn't a Heisman Trophy-type of performance, it was a glimpse at what Love could become.

"It just wasn't good enough," Love said. "We didn't win the game. I didn't do enough for my team because I left a lot of yards out there. Just from looking at the pictures on the sideline, if I hit some of those holes at full speed like I usually do, I'm probably gone for at least one of them.