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As Will Johnson Goes To IR, Cardinals Promote Starling Thomas V

Cornerback shuffle continues as Cardinals deal with injuries

Sep 23, 2026 at 10:01 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cornerback Will Johnson has been placed on IR.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Will Johnson has been placed on IR.

Will Johnson was blunt.

"This one hurts," the second-year cornerback wrote on his Instagram account after hurting his neck. "The countless hours getting ready, the bond built with my brothers and what we have on that defense can be special,"

Johnson was officially placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday, his season expected to be over.

To replace him on the roster, the Cardinals promoted veteran cornerback Starling Thomas V from the practice squad. Thomas, who had started 22 games in 2023 and 2024, missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in training camp.

Taking Thomas' spot on the practice squad is Jay Toia, after the Cardinals signed the defensive lineman to the practice squad. Toia spent last season with Dallas,

Johnson, in his social media post, spoke as if he wouldn't be back until next season.

"I appreciate all the support and prayers through these times," he wrote. "I know it won't be easy but I know God has a greater plan and I will attack this to come back better for myself and Cardinals nation."

Thomas joins a secondary that could also get Garrett Williams back. The slot cornerback has yet to be active for a game as he rehabs from last season's Achilles injury.

Cornerback Starling Thomas V at practice before the Seahawks game.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Starling Thomas V at practice before the Seahawks game.

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