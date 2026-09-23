As Will Johnson Goes To IR, Cardinals Promote Starling Thomas V

Will Johnson was blunt.

"This one hurts," the second-year cornerback wrote on his Instagram account after hurting his neck. "The countless hours getting ready, the bond built with my brothers and what we have on that defense can be special,"

Johnson was officially placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday, his season expected to be over.

To replace him on the roster, the Cardinals promoted veteran cornerback Starling Thomas V from the practice squad. Thomas, who had started 22 games in 2023 and 2024, missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in training camp.

Taking Thomas' spot on the practice squad is Jay Toia, after the Cardinals signed the defensive lineman to the practice squad. Toia spent last season with Dallas,

Johnson, in his social media post, spoke as if he wouldn't be back until next season.

"I appreciate all the support and prayers through these times," he wrote. "I know it won't be easy but I know God has a greater plan and I will attack this to come back better for myself and Cardinals nation."