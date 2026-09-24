Long Road Back For Starling Thomas V Leads To Return Against 49ers

With Johnson sidelined for the season, the dynamic of the defensive secondary will shift. The wild card in all of this is the health status of nickel corner Garrett Williams, who has practiced in a limited fashion every day since coming off the PUP list. While Williams has been out, Denzel Burke has slid into Williams' role instead of his outside corner responsibilities.

"Soon, for sure," Williams said when asked about how soon he could return. "Soon. I'm looking forward to it.

"It's been good to be able to get the bumps and bruises out of the way and getting used to being out on the field just playing football again," he added.

If Williams can return, Burke would return to the outside, which would create the outside cornerback pairing of Burke and Max Melton. Thomas and Kei'Trel Clark will be the other options to play on the outside. Kalen King is also on the roster and is viewed as one of the better nickel options during training camp.

"I felt great about our depth from the jump, and it was such a good battle in that room," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "Those guys are going to step up and fill those roles."

Against the 49ers, Thomas believes similar emotions will return. There was always going to be some fiery passion towards the NFC West rival after the brawl he had with former Niners wide receiver Jauan Jennings in 2024.

But there will also be a moment to appreciate the journey after what he called a roller coaster of an offseason.