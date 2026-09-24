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Long Road Back For Starling Thomas V Leads To Return Against 49ers

Cornerback described being cut and his recovery as 'humbling experience'

Sep 24, 2026 at 04:15 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

An emotional Starling Thomas V prior to returning to a game during the preseason at Las Vegas in August.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
An emotional Starling Thomas V prior to returning to a game during the preseason at Las Vegas in August.

As The Star-Spangled Banner was performed at Allegiant Stadium before the Cardinals' second preseason game, cornerback Starling Thomas V stood along the sidelines with tears streaming down his cheeks.

The raw emotions flowing moments before kickoff as the game marked the final step in Thomas' recovery. That outing against the Raiders was his return game after missing the entire 2025 campaign with a torn ACL.

"You imagine yourself a year ago from that time of where you were and now look at where you are," Thomas said. "It was a long road and finally being able to see the light and being able to go out there and do something you always love to do. I'm excited."

The excitement reached a new level this week when he was signed to the active roster ahead of the matchup against the 49ers. Thomas, who was promoted from the practice squad after Will Johnson's injury, is expected to see action for the first time since the 2024 season finale against that same team.

It brings Thomas back to his rookie season when he was inactive during the first four weeks and then strung together 12 games and seven starts in 2023.

"Preparation is for the prepared and if you prepare like you're going to play every week, when that opportunity comes, you will be ready," Thomas said. "I was in the film room like I was playing in those first two weeks, and I was on the sideline coaching the guys up. It was like a second coach for them."

With Johnson sidelined for the season, the dynamic of the defensive secondary will shift. The wild card in all of this is the health status of nickel corner Garrett Williams, who has practiced in a limited fashion every day since coming off the PUP list. While Williams has been out, Denzel Burke has slid into Williams' role instead of his outside corner responsibilities.

"Soon, for sure," Williams said when asked about how soon he could return. "Soon. I'm looking forward to it.

"It's been good to be able to get the bumps and bruises out of the way and getting used to being out on the field just playing football again," he added.

If Williams can return, Burke would return to the outside, which would create the outside cornerback pairing of Burke and Max Melton. Thomas and Kei'Trel Clark will be the other options to play on the outside. Kalen King is also on the roster and is viewed as one of the better nickel options during training camp.

"I felt great about our depth from the jump, and it was such a good battle in that room," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "Those guys are going to step up and fill those roles."

Against the 49ers, Thomas believes similar emotions will return. There was always going to be some fiery passion towards the NFC West rival after the brawl he had with former Niners wide receiver Jauan Jennings in 2024.

But there will also be a moment to appreciate the journey after what he called a roller coaster of an offseason.

"It has been a humbling experience and it was a time for me to evaluate myself and make sure that my process stayed the process and that I didn't change because of the circumstances and outcomes," Thomas said. "I still came to work with a smile on my face. I'm living in a prayer, so I'm excited to be back."

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