You've Got Mail: We're On To San Francisco

From Trae L:

"Hi Darren! Appreciate the mailbag as always and I enjoy hearing you and the others on Cards Underground! I just wanted to get your perspective on MHJ. Some people in the Valley believe that he's now a bust or that he's not getting open, but I was at the Seahawks game. He was wide open at least four or five times. Brissett never looked his way. Do you think it is due to a lack of trust or is it scheme as to why Harrison has suddenly become a non-factor?"

With all due respect to you Trae, I don't know if I can a) take your word for the times he was open and b) sidestep the idea that finding a pass catcher open when you are standing on the field with 270-pound guys trying to level you is the same as watching the same play from the stands. Without knowing the specific plays or context, it's hard to know if Brissett never really looked his way nor whether he was open in those circumstances. LaFleur did say the second play from scrimmage was supposed to be an MHJ deep shot, until the play wasn't executed cleanly.