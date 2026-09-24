Marvin Harrison Jr. Knows Noise, Expectations, But Sticks To Process

There were a couple of other specific plays that LaFleur said were intended for Harrison until something in the play went awry. Harrison emphasized the point, noting a lot on every pass play needs to be executed for any particular player can get the ball.

But not every player is Marvin Harrison Jr., the guy almost everyone considered the best wide receiver the year he came out in the draft.

"I'm not going to sit here and act like I don't know the narrative going on," LaFleur said. "I mean, this is the league and naturally stuff gets across my desk but in between those walls, Marv is Marv. He's attacking it every single day like he always does and just like his teammates."

With some of the Cardinals already showered and leaving the locker room late Wednesday afternoon post-practice, Harrison and Michael Wilson walked slowly toward the locker room after each getting in a bunch of reps from the JUGS gun. Harrison did the same before practice as well.

"I can't imagine every time you open up social media and it's negative talk," Wilson said. "There is no one who is a bigger Marvin fan than myself. We all like to overreact over such a small sample size of games.

"The narratives and headlines change so much week-to-week, you shouldn't put your value in that as a person and a player."

Harrison was asked about his effort level on the field; he noted that on run plays, if his man doesn't make the tackle, he has done his job.

Brissett understands the concept of making sure Harrison gets the ball more, but "the flow of the game is the flow of the game." The quarterback doesn't want to force anything in the name of feeding one guy (and as a QB, it is a constant refrain; Kurt Warner once said similar things about Larry Fitzgerald.)

But Brissett knows that Harrison has had a rough start to the season, and he wants to be there for Harrison as a teammate.

"It's easy to say, 'Oh, it's a long season' to other people, but to Marv it doesn't feel like it's a long season," Brissett said.

"The foundation that you're laying for yourself is not changing based on the external gratification or whatever the noise is from the outside. That's what you want to see. As a teammate and as a quarterback, you still have to be there for him because, (expletive), what if this week goes the same way? Am I just going to not be there? It's a new week and that's the benefit of it being so early in the season."

Harrison's confidence hasn't wavered, he said, because it is born from his process and not his production. He will believe in himself whether he has zero catches or goes off for 10.

That doesn't mean he doesn't want to make a bigger impact. And he knows that's what everyone else is looking for too.