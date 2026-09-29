You've Got Mail: Needing A Giant Step Forward

From Scott Chu:

"Hey Urbz, I guess by next week's mailbag (editor's note: that's this week's mailbag) we may have more clarity, but I think its going to be a tense week for Marvin."

From Justin Boyle:

!"Hi Darren, I'm sure you've seen the clips going around this week of TJ Houshmandzadeh (Michael Wilson's mentor and former Pro Bowl WR) discussing Marvin, and all the trade rumors that have popped up this week. What are your thoughts on the game film and where this relationship is headed."

From Brett Johnson:

"I understand 'stick to my process' is the standard answer for all professional athletes facing performance criticism, but if Marvin's process has resulted in the results we've seen, he needs to change his process."

All these questions came in last week, after the mailbag but before the 49ers game. So there is that clarification.

It was indeed a tense week for MHJ, and I am guessing one that wasn't his favorite. He answered the questions he was asked, and I appreciate the self-awareness when he noted that his draft status was always going to carry heavy expectations. He had a bad game against the Seahawks. Most of the offense did. His production doesn't feel like it's going to consistently spike at, say, a 6-82-1 line every week. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson will likely be above him in the pecking order.