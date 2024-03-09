 Skip to main content
Cardinals Draft Picks Set For April Selection Weekend

Team has 11 choices in 2024; no comp picks

Mar 08, 2024 at 06:31 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Jeff Roberson/AP
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit in late April.

The NFL finalized its pre-draft process on Friday, announcing compensatory picks -- of which the Cardinals, as expected, did not get any -- and then the final draft order.

The Cardinals have 11 overall draft picks, including six acquired from other teams through past trades.

The draft will be April 25-27. It will be hosted in Detroit. 

"Once we get to the draft that's where we are going to continue to find the right guys for the team," GM Monti Ossenfort said. "That's where the core of our team is going to be built."

Ossenfort said he also expected all the players from the 2023 draft class to take a large step forward.

"I think we are in a better place than a year ago," Ossenfort said. "We obviously have a long way to go. We have a lot of of things we need to add. But I think we have a few more known quantities than we did than last year."

The full list of the Cardinals' choices, both round and overall slot, in the seven-round, 257-pick draft are as follows:

Round 1 (4)
Round 1 (27)
Round 2 (35)
Round 3 (66)
Round 3 (71 - from Tennessee)
Round 3 (90 - from Houston)
Round 4 (103)
Round 5 (137)
Round 5 (161 - from Houston)
Round 6 (185 - from Minnesota)
Round 7 (226 - from NY Giants)

