Cardinals Re-Sign Seven Of Their Own For 2024

Barnes, Gillikin, Wilkinson headline returners as new league year begins

Mar 13, 2024 at 01:50 PM
Zach Gershman
Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (right) signs his new deal Wednesday with guidance from director of football administration Matt Harriss -- one of seven Cardinals to re-sign as the new league year begins.
The Cardinals spent the first day of the 2024 NFL year officially bringing back seven of their own players across all three phases of the game.

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, Trystan Colon, and Keith Ismael, cornerback Bobby Price, linebacker Krys Barnes, punter Blake Gillikin and long snapper Aaron Brewer all were re-signed. All signed one-year deals save for Gillikin, who inked a two-year contract.

The Cardinals also released cornerback Kyler McMichael, who spent all last season on IR.

Wilkinson earned the left guard role during training camp, edging out Dennis Daley in the battle for starter. He was a consistent piece on the left side of the line prior to a Week 7 neck injury, sidelining him for seven games. Once Wilkinson returned, despite starting three of the remaining four games, there was a rotation between him, Carter O'Donnell, and Trystan Colon.

The Cardinals are seeking to upgrade the starting left guard spot this offseason.

With uncertainty regarding left tackle, re-signing Wilkinson, Colon, and Ismael provides offensive coordinator Drew Petzing with options on that side of the line.

Barnes, like many others on a roster that was decimated with injuries, made the most of his opportunity once Kyzir White and Josh Woods were sidelined. He took over as the green dot for the final three games of the season, finishing the year with 53 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. The Cardinals also reportedly signed another inside linebacker in Mack Wilson.

Along with Wilson, the Cardinals are expected to add some beef on the defensive line, agreeing to terms with Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, as well as cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Running back/special teams returner DeeJay Dallas also reportedly came to an agreement with the Cardinals.

All those players must pass physicals before officially signing deals.

Special teams will be helped with Brewer, Gillikin, and Price put pen to paper. Gillikin had a franchise record-breaking season. He capped off the season with a 50.6 punting average -- best in team history -- which included a 77-yard punt in Week 16 against the Bears. The boot was the longest by a Cardinals player since 1978.

Brewer was as reliable as they come as a long snapper and Price contributed as a special teams gunner. Price began the 2023 season on the Cardinals practice squad and in his first game on the active roster, he recovered a fumble on special teams against the Rams.

