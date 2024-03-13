Cardinals Re-Sign Seven Of Their Own For 2024

The Cardinals spent the first day of the 2024 NFL year officially bringing back seven of their own players across all three phases of the game.

The Cardinals also released cornerback Kyler McMichael, who spent all last season on IR.

Wilkinson earned the left guard role during training camp, edging out Dennis Daley in the battle for starter. He was a consistent piece on the left side of the line prior to a Week 7 neck injury, sidelining him for seven games. Once Wilkinson returned, despite starting three of the remaining four games, there was a rotation between him, Carter O'Donnell, and Trystan Colon.

The Cardinals are seeking to upgrade the starting left guard spot this offseason.

With uncertainty regarding left tackle, re-signing Wilkinson, Colon, and Ismael provides offensive coordinator Drew Petzing with options on that side of the line.

Barnes, like many others on a roster that was decimated with injuries, made the most of his opportunity once Kyzir White and Josh Woods were sidelined. He took over as the green dot for the final three games of the season, finishing the year with 53 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. The Cardinals also reportedly signed another inside linebacker in Mack Wilson.

Along with Wilson, the Cardinals are expected to add some beef on the defensive line, agreeing to terms with Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, as well as cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Running back/special teams returner DeeJay Dallas also reportedly came to an agreement with the Cardinals.

All those players must pass physicals before officially signing deals.

Special teams will be helped with Brewer, Gillikin, and Price put pen to paper. Gillikin had a franchise record-breaking season. He capped off the season with a 50.6 punting average -- best in team history -- which included a 77-yard punt in Week 16 against the Bears. The boot was the longest by a Cardinals player since 1978.