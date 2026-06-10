Garrett Williams In Line For Surprising Return, Kaleb Proctor Sidelined With Knee Injury

When Garrett Williams went down in December with an Achilles tear, it was a blow to what his 2026 season might look like.

But the cornerback might make an improbable return.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur delivered the surprising news on Wednesday during his offseason-ending press conference, noting the "great news" on Williams' recovery this week.

"When I first got here ... it was like an October/November (return), and now we're talking about getting into training camp and getting him going," LaFleur said. "He's put so much good work in. What a special human being he is, and what a really good player this defense was missing last year when he went down."

Williams was hurt Dec. 21 in the Cardinals' home finale. LaFleur said Williams has a chance to be ready for Week 1 in Los Angeles against the Chargers "for sure."

That was the best news on the injury front, although LaFleur added most injured players -- running backs James Conner and Trey Benson, tight end Tip Reiman and defensive lineman Walter Nolen III -- will be back in training camp if not at the start.

The injury outlook wasn't perfect. Rookie defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor tore his meniscus during OTAs and will miss significant time, LaFleur said. The coach did not rule it out that Proctor could miss his rookie season.