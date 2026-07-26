Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals Work Out New Contract

He said he still had "ears" at the Cardinals, talking to some teammates which allowed him to stay connected. As the news broke Sunday morning, tight end Trey McBride tweeted out "LFG" while tackle Paris Johnson Jr. added a "Let's goooo" tweet with moneybag emojis.

And of course, there was Budda Baker's tweet before camp imploring the Cardinals to get a deal done with Brissett.

"That's the ultimate reward in this game, the respect of your teammates," Brissett said. "Maybe not the reward, but the currency. That's what I really value. Contracts come and go, but the teammates that want to go to bat for you, that's what matter most."

While there is a chance rookie Carson Beck could get to play this season and veteran Gardner Minshew II has been taking first-team reps with Brissett out, the deal all but guarantees Brissett will be starting when the Cardinals face the Chargers in Week 1.

"I think I've got to go out there and prove it," Brissett said. "I don't think it's a given just because a deal gets done."

What Brissett does know is that he will put in the time to be the guy to start. He said the Cardinals knew that too, otherwise they wouldn't have given him a new contract.

"He's got that veteran presence," offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. "You know, when you first get the rookies, they don't know what's going on, so I think that just the conversations, the things that (Jacoby) has gone through, just understanding the football, different systems he's been in, I think all those things help him with us, and you see that growth and just his wisdom."

LaFleur reiterated Brissett's experience should help him quickly get to where he needs to be despite missing the offseason work.

"The plan is for us to get our offense as good as it can be, and to be peaking at the right time, for him to be our starter," LaFleur said.

Brissett said there were times he wasn't sure the contract would get done. Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. But he was confident that once the business was handled, he would know how to handle the football.