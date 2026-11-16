Carson Beck Gets First Start, But Cardinals Can't Get Win Against Rams

THE STORY: The hundreds of snaps Carson Beck took in college, for Georgia, for Miami, in spotlight games and big situations, mean something.

The rookie quarterback was ready on Sunday, for both the positive and the negative, in his first NFL start. His keel was as even is it could have been, given that the Cardinals lost to the Rams at State Farm Stadium, 34-6, in his pro debut.

"The ebbs and flows of football, I've been through it," Beck said. "Not at this level. But it's still the same game that we play. I've been through the good, the bad, the ugly, the uglier.

"How are you able to respond when things go bad? Obviously we didn't respond well today, and that starts with me. … But having the opportunity to play, that's what allows us to stay focused. To be out there is fun. Football is fun."

The Cardinals (3-7) have seven games left to test Beck, in addition to the rest of the roster. Coach Mike LaFleur emphasized to both his team and then in his postgame press conference the upcoming two months will be about evaluation.

That'll start with Beck, although in the moments after his first game, LaFleur said, "he did everything we asked him to do."

"I was impressed," LaFleur added later. "I thought he did his job."

It wasn't enough against the Rams (6-4). It started fun and encouraging, with Beck looking comfortable, hitting wide receiver Simi Fehoko on a trick play for 21 yards and later finding Devin Duvernay on a beautiful 31-yard pass in the first quarter, leading twice to field goals.

But Beck's final numbers looked rookie-like against a good defense: 11 for 18, 106 yards, two interceptions. The Cardinals had just 123 yards (compared to the Rams' total of 436) and six first downs, and couldn't generate more than 14 yards on any of their seven post-first quarter possessions. He was sacked five times.

"It was a rough day, and that's probably a nice way of saying it, for the offense," LaFleur said.

The Cardinals led, 6-3, as the game reached the two-minute warning of the first half. By the time the Rams scored a touchdown on the first possession of the second half, "that was all she wrote right there," LaFleur acknowledged.

"That middle eight (minutes) really got to us and we're playing from behind the eight ball again," said center Hayden Conner, who stepped in for injured starter Hjalte Froholdt. "It was crappy. It sucks."

Beck's two interceptions had other factors. Duvernay couldn't hold on to a pass with the Cardinals nearing field goal range at the end of the first half (more on that later) and a second was a throw to running back Tyler Allgeier on a play LaFleur said Allgeier was supposed to be in a different spot.

A missed deep shot to veteran Zay Jones also hurt, a play that could've gone for 40 yards when the Cardinals were still winning the game. Jones looked over the wrong shoulder at first and couldn't adjust back.

Beck wasn't wallowing afterward, however. He went around the locker room, telling his teammates he appreciated their effort. He said he felt the coaches had prepared him well, and emphasized when there is negative in a game, it does not take away from the positives that have happened.

He said he was comfortable, especially at first. He never looked overwhelmed, even if the yards and points weren't there.

But he has seven games to show more, to show different, to show what he could be in 2027 and beyond.

And for him, that opportunity was not something he wanted to dismiss even in defeat.

"It was cool," Beck said. "Losing is awful. Don't get it twisted. Losing is the worst thing ever. I hate losing. I haven't done a lot of it. But it's not about me. It's about the team, and what we can do to fix the things to win games like this.