Trade Deadline, The Details, And Seahawks Aftermath

The Cardinals know the trade deadline is coming. Heck, they've already made two notable trades, dealing wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but there is always a chance at others.
Whether that could come Tuesday at 2 p.m., GM Monti Ossenfort said before Sunday's loss in Seattle it was difficult to answer.
"This time of year a lot is made of the trade deadline and obviously a deadline sparks activity," Ossenfort added. "But a lot of times, just being honest, it's a lot more chatter than there is actual concrete (things) going on out there. You can have a phone call and say, is this guy available (or) is this guy available. But until someone steps up and says. 'We're willing to give you this' or 'We want this' or we go out and say 'Hey, would you take this,' it's not real.
"People say this guy is being shopped, this guy is being shopped, a lot of times, it's not accurate."
Sunday's game could have provided a swing in thought. The Cardinals could've been tied with the Seahawks at 4-5 with a win, and the Rams coming to town. Instead they are essentially three games back of the Seahawks (5-4 to 3-6, and the Seahawks owning the tiebreaker).
But as Ossenfort noted, that doesn't mean anything will happen. The GM is right, names have been speculated about. Outside linebacker Josh Sweat. Safety Budda Baker. Cornerback Garrett Williams. Having all three on the team come Wednesday would present zero surprise, however.
"I ain't worry about that (expletive)," Sweat said postgame. "I know y'all be waiting to ask me about that, but I don't know what's going on with that. That ain't even up to me."
Sweat added, "I've been doing this for a long time, bro. This ain't my first time hearing about this during the deadline. Man, I ain't worried about it. I'm trying to get better, I'm trying to play. That's all I care about."
Deadlines spur action. It's true for kids waiting until Sunday night to do the homework they've been putting off since Friday afternoon, and it's true with NFL trades.
"It really comes down to … is someone going to get aggressive and try to make it happen?" Ossenfort said. "Otherwise, it's just a lot of talk.
"Deadlines have a way making people get serious or just start moving forward."
-- Coach Mike LaFleur was asked about Carson Beck replacing Gardner Minshew next week, which drew a quick "no." But LaFleur clearly didn't like the offensive execution before the ball was even put in play, details of which can sometimes be seen. The noise definitely bothered the offensive line at times Sunday, and there was a not-on-the-same-page element.
"The margin for error is slim," Minshew said.
-- A week after Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown sidelined Cardinals running back Bam Knight with a concussion after drilling him in the head while a teammate stood him up without drawing flag, Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV delivered a carbon copy hit to tight end Trey McBride on Sunday – but he was flagged, helping the Cardinals to their initial field goal.
Overshown ended up being fined $9.528 by the league for the Knight hit.
-- The Cardinals were lucky to have a Trey McBride fumble not be a fumble right before halftime when it was ruled his forward progress was stopped – and it's hard not to think part of the consideration for the whistle was that McBride being held up could've resulted in another defenseless blow.
-- McBride now has at least seven catches in 11 straight games, tying Cooper Kupp – who now plays for the Seahawks – for the second-longest such streak in NFL history. Antonio Brown is the leader with 14 straight games. His seventh was a magnificent 15-yard toe-tapper on the sideline to get a first down on a fourth down throw.
-- Sweat said he regrets losing his cool on the sideline in the second half and needed to be better about it. Sweat was frustrated at that point when the Seahawks were driving for their final field goal of the game and the Cardinals needed a stop.
-- Cornerback Garrett Williams played just one defensive snap according to Pro Football Focus. LaFleur said they liked the job Kalen King has been doing in the slot role (PFF had him with 27 snaps Sunday) but that he told Williams another chance would be coming.
-- The Cardinals had nine penalties for 97 yards. In a microcosm of what they cost, the defense had the Seahawks in a third-and-9 at the Seattle 17 early in the third quarter, but both edge Baron Browning and cornerback Denzel Burke committed penalties on the same play – offsides and pass interference – to prolong a drive that ended with a field goal.
(Although to be fair, the Seahawks also had nine penalties, for 83 yards, and the officials felt like they set a record for the number of times they huddled up after a flag.)
-- After the Jacoby Brissett trade, here is what their 2027 draft pick situation:
- First round (own)
- Second round (own)
- Second round (Texans)
- Third round (own)
- Fourth round (own)
- Fourth round (Ravens)
- Seventh round (own)
- Seventh round (49ers)
-- It got lost in how the game played out but the toe-tapping 25-yard reception in the first quarter by rookie receiver Reggie Virgil was impressive in technique. He also was a deep threat option that got open down the field, although he and Minshew couldn't connect.
That's it for tonight. Time to fly home.