Trade Deadline, The Details, And Seahawks Aftermath

The Cardinals know the trade deadline is coming. Heck, they've already made two notable trades, dealing wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but there is always a chance at others.

Whether that could come Tuesday at 2 p.m., GM Monti Ossenfort said before Sunday's loss in Seattle it was difficult to answer.

"This time of year a lot is made of the trade deadline and obviously a deadline sparks activity," Ossenfort added. "But a lot of times, just being honest, it's a lot more chatter than there is actual concrete (things) going on out there. You can have a phone call and say, is this guy available (or) is this guy available. But until someone steps up and says. 'We're willing to give you this' or 'We want this' or we go out and say 'Hey, would you take this,' it's not real.

"People say this guy is being shopped, this guy is being shopped, a lot of times, it's not accurate."

Sunday's game could have provided a swing in thought. The Cardinals could've been tied with the Seahawks at 4-5 with a win, and the Rams coming to town. Instead they are essentially three games back of the Seahawks (5-4 to 3-6, and the Seahawks owning the tiebreaker).

But as Ossenfort noted, that doesn't mean anything will happen. The GM is right, names have been speculated about. Outside linebacker Josh Sweat. Safety Budda Baker. Cornerback Garrett Williams. Having all three on the team come Wednesday would present zero surprise, however.

"I ain't worry about that (expletive)," Sweat said postgame. "I know y'all be waiting to ask me about that, but I don't know what's going on with that. That ain't even up to me."

Sweat added, "I've been doing this for a long time, bro. This ain't my first time hearing about this during the deadline. Man, I ain't worried about it. I'm trying to get better, I'm trying to play. That's all I care about."

Deadlines spur action. It's true for kids waiting until Sunday night to do the homework they've been putting off since Friday afternoon, and it's true with NFL trades.

"It really comes down to … is someone going to get aggressive and try to make it happen?" Ossenfort said. "Otherwise, it's just a lot of talk.

"Deadlines have a way making people get serious or just start moving forward."

-- Coach Mike LaFleur was asked about Carson Beck replacing Gardner Minshew next week, which drew a quick "no." But LaFleur clearly didn't like the offensive execution before the ball was even put in play, details of which can sometimes be seen. The noise definitely bothered the offensive line at times Sunday, and there was a not-on-the-same-page element.