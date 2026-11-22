THE STORY: KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur gathered the team postgame for what he called the "realist" conversation they have had.
"I like to think we keep it real with each other," LaFleur said. "It's been a tough stretch. Four different quarterbacks in four different weeks, which doesn't happen too often in this league. It's not an excuse, it's just reality. (But) I know we can still be better than that regardless of the situation.
"It's been one hell of a stretch for us."
The chilly, windy day at Arrowhead Stadium ended in a 34-7 loss, with Josh Johnson the aforementioned fourth quarterback starter in as many weeks for the Cardinals (3-8).
Johnson, he of the 82 career NFL transactions, did what he could on short notice. Rookie Carson Beck, the guy who was supposed to start, suffered a reoccurrence of back spasms late in Thursday's practice. That meant that Johnson, who had signed just 12 days prior, got one practice with the starters.
"It's challenging, not only on myself but on the guys," Johnson acknowledged afterward. "But you can't dwell on that."
It not surprisingly showed against the Chiefs (8-2), who are trying to make their way back to the Super Bowl.
Johnson didn't turn the ball over, completing 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. But he was, as LaFleur noted postgame, also going against a pair of future Hall of Famers in Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
Mahomes, who completed 27-of-39 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns, took his last snap on the first play of the fourth quarter. He threw a swing pass to Xavier Worthy that turned into an 18-yard score and then was done for the day.
Kelce had two TD catches. Meanwhile, the Cardinals' own all-world tight end, Trey McBride, did have nine catches but it only generated 54 yards and Johnson admitted postgame he needs more time to develop chemistry with McBride.
"My job is to help this team win," Johnson said. "I didn't do my job."
McBride ended up with 14 targets, a season-high. Simi Fehoko, playing in the absent Michael Wilson's role, had five targets, but he and Johnson couldn't connect – Fehoko had one reception.
"We've had four different quarterbacks in four weeks, and we've touched on it with different cadences, different ways they call it, different ways they throw it," Fehoko said. "Obviously as receivers, we've got to learn them too. I mean, we got two days of work in, so a ton of respect to Josh. He's been doing it a long time, and you can see why."
LaFleur said he loved Johnson's "spirit and fight." The Cardinals might have to turn back to Johnson at home next week against the Commanders, depending on Beck's balky back.
Johnson said more prep time will help. But that didn't soothe the feelings of the 40-year-old, a veteran who has played for 15 different NFL teams.
"I'm very disappointed," Johnson said. "I understand the magnitude of the situation. Reflecting on it right now … we had moments we needed to capitalize on."
TURNING POINT: There is an argument to be made it came Thursday afternoon, when Carson Beck's back acted up and the Cardinals were forced to scramble and prepare Johnson for a start after he just arrived.
But Sunday, in a 17-7 game, a jet sweep by Simi Fehoko on fourth-and-1 at the Arizona 37 was strung out wide right and Fehoko never could get the corner. A few plays later, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 22-yard touchdown pass, and the game was out of reach.
"We knew we had to be aggressive," LaFleur said of the choice to go for it, before adding he didn't love the playcall. "I wish we would've executed it a little better. I wish we (as coaches) could've given clarity how to execute it a little better."
STANDOUTS: Max Melton, playing only special teams, had a 38-yard kickoff return the first time the Cardinals had a chance at the ball, added a 30-yard return on the next attempt, and later downed a Blake Gillikin punt at the Kansas City 3.
Fehoko's touchdown was only the second regular-season score of his career, the first coming in 2023 with the Chargers, and it was the Cardinals' first touchdown since Week 8 in Dallas. Harrison Wallace III made a nice 25-yard catch on the first touchdown drive and LaFleur said the rookie wide receiver was a bright spot. Walter Nolen had a sack.
INJURY UPDATES: Linebacker Cody Simon left the game in the second half with a calf injury.