THE STORY: KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur gathered the team postgame for what he called the "realist" conversation they have had.

"I like to think we keep it real with each other," LaFleur said. "It's been a tough stretch. Four different quarterbacks in four different weeks, which doesn't happen too often in this league. It's not an excuse, it's just reality. (But) I know we can still be better than that regardless of the situation.

"It's been one hell of a stretch for us."

The chilly, windy day at Arrowhead Stadium ended in a 34-7 loss, with Josh Johnson the aforementioned fourth quarterback starter in as many weeks for the Cardinals (3-8).

Johnson, he of the 82 career NFL transactions, did what he could on short notice. Rookie Carson Beck, the guy who was supposed to start, suffered a reoccurrence of back spasms late in Thursday's practice. That meant that Johnson, who had signed just 12 days prior, got one practice with the starters.

"It's challenging, not only on myself but on the guys," Johnson acknowledged afterward. "But you can't dwell on that."

It not surprisingly showed against the Chiefs (8-2), who are trying to make their way back to the Super Bowl.

Johnson didn't turn the ball over, completing 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. But he was, as LaFleur noted postgame, also going against a pair of future Hall of Famers in Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes, who completed 27-of-39 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns, took his last snap on the first play of the fourth quarter. He threw a swing pass to Xavier Worthy that turned into an 18-yard score and then was done for the day.

Kelce had two TD catches. Meanwhile, the Cardinals' own all-world tight end, Trey McBride, did have nine catches but it only generated 54 yards and Johnson admitted postgame he needs more time to develop chemistry with McBride.

"My job is to help this team win," Johnson said. "I didn't do my job."

McBride ended up with 14 targets, a season-high. Simi Fehoko, playing in the absent Michael Wilson's role, had five targets, but he and Johnson couldn't connect – Fehoko had one reception.

"We've had four different quarterbacks in four weeks, and we've touched on it with different cadences, different ways they call it, different ways they throw it," Fehoko said. "Obviously as receivers, we've got to learn them too. I mean, we got two days of work in, so a ton of respect to Josh. He's been doing it a long time, and you can see why."

LaFleur said he loved Johnson's "spirit and fight." The Cardinals might have to turn back to Johnson at home next week against the Commanders, depending on Beck's balky back.

Johnson said more prep time will help. But that didn't soothe the feelings of the 40-year-old, a veteran who has played for 15 different NFL teams.