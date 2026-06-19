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Cardinals To Have Joint Practice With Packers Before Preseason Game

Teams to work together in Green Bay on Aug. 26

Jun 19, 2026 at 08:18 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Packers probably won't have Micah Parsons in August when they have a joint practice with the Cardinals, but Darius Robinson (right) will be there for Arizona.
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
The Packers probably won't have Micah Parsons in August when they have a joint practice with the Cardinals, but Darius Robinson (right) will be there for Arizona.

A joint practice between the Cardinals and Packers was never a secret, not when both LaFleur brothers talked about it openly as far back as March.

But the workout between the teams was officially confirmed on Friday as the Packers released their official training camp schedule. The Cardinals will have the open joint workout in Green Bay on Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. CT, at Ray Nitschke Field, with the preseason game between the teams at Lambeau Field two days later.

Such a setup felt inevitable, with Mike LaFleur getting the Cardinals head coaching job this year and Matt LaFleur, his brother, coaching the Packers.

"To do the joint after we get back (after training camp) and get out of that heat, I told some of the guys, if we could go to Canada, we would. They just don't have a team," LaFleur said. "The next best thing is to go up to Wisconsin."

Matt LaFleur said it has always been rough on his and Mike's parents when the two meet up head to head.

"That's why we are doing the preseason deal," he said in March. "I think we are scheduled to play (in the regular season) in two years. That'll be one of those things where, 'I love ya, buddy, but I'm going to kick your ass.'"

The Cardinals have made joint practices an annual part of training camp in recent years. They were in Nashville against the Titans in 2022, Minnesota with the Vikings in 2023, Indianapolis and the Colts in 2024, and Denver and the Broncos in 2025.

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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (2) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during 2026 Media Day on Monday, June 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
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