Carson Beck To Sit Out Game Against Raiders

LAS VEGAS -- The Cardinals will have to wait until their preseason home game against the Cowboys before they can measure the progress of rookie quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck will not play in Thursday night's preseason game against the Raiders with minor ribs discomfort suffered in the Hall of Fame game against the Panthers.

Beck was sacked late in the second quarter by defensive end Jared Harrison-Hunte, with Harrison-Hunte falling on top of the QB.

Chad Ryland kicked a field goal on the next play, and Beck stayed in the game, opening the third quarter under center.

Jacoby Brissett was already going to start against the Raiders. Gardner Minshew II and Kedon Slovis are expected to play the balance of the game after Brissett plays a series or two.

The injury to Beck is not considered serious. He did not miss practice time after the Panthers game.

But given the hype around Beck after his excellent debut, his status puts on hold the excitement around his future.