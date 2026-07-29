Elijah Wilkinson's Second Stint In Arizona Provides Fresh Start

Turning his head to the left, Elijah Wilkinson looked to where his old State Farm Stadium locker was back in 2023. He began to recall a conversation he had about the competition at left guard between himself and Dennis Daley.
Standing in front of his new locker, three years removed from the last time he played in a game for the Cardinals, a more established player was pondering on his second stint with the Cardinals.
"This is totally different," Wilkinson said. "Yes, there are some of the same guys, but it's a whole different vibe and different aura. There's a whole different standard that we are building for this year."
Wilkinson is a representative of that change after joining the Cardinals as a free agent. He will replace Jonah Williams as the Cardinals starter at right tackle. When he was signed by the Cardinals in 2023, he was asked to play as an interior offensive lineman, a position he had only played for nine games.
He didn't make the Cardinals' initial 53-man roster in 2024.
Because of an injury to Kaleb McGary last year in Atlanta, Wilkinson, then with the Falcons, was able to return to offensive tackle, a position he had played since college.
"(General manager Monti Ossenfort) and the guys welcomed me back with open arms and it's another opportunity and a fresh start," Wilkinson said. "Last time I was here was with Jonathan Gannon and Klayton Adams, so it's a different experience. It's a new and young team, so that went into my decision to come back and play here."
In Arizona, right tackle health has been a major issue. At least two different players have started at right tackle each year since 2023. Wilkinson's acquisition is intended to provide some stability to the right side of the line. He started all 17 games at right tackle with the Falcons.
"For him to step in and start as many games and get so much quality experience, I thought he played really good football, and it's been really good getting to know him," coach Mike LaFleur said. "That's a tough position. Playing tackle in this league with all that space and with all these edge guys. Like I said, I thought he put in good work last year. Now we have the pads and can see if he has improved from last January."
According to TruMedia, in 2024, the Cardinals had 229 rushes that went towards the right side of the field. Last season, only 175 rushes went that direction.
Throughout the offseason, the Cardinals invested in the offensive line. Along with Wilkinson's arrival, the Cardinals added Isaac Seumalo at left guard. The duo presents two veteran voices that pair nicely with Hjalte Froholdt and Paris Johnson Jr.
"There's not a lot of young mistakes that are happening out there," Wilkinson said. "We've got a pretty good offensive line with some experience."
LaFleur had watched Falcons game throughout 2025 to support his friends, former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and head coach Raheem Morris. While doing so, he saw Wilkinson step up when Atlanta needed a boost.
Now as the head coach of the Cardinals, he'll also lean on Wilkinson to help keep Jacoby Brissett upright and generate more of a rushing attack. Wilkinson might not say much, but as LaFleur leads the meetings, he can see it clicking.
"He gives you incredible feedback in your unit meetings," LaFleur said. "He's alert. He gives you that nonverbal satisfaction, 'Well, at least Elijah likes what's going on.'"