Elijah Wilkinson's Second Stint In Arizona Provides Fresh Start

In Arizona, right tackle health has been a major issue. At least two different players have started at right tackle each year since 2023. Wilkinson's acquisition is intended to provide some stability to the right side of the line. He started all 17 games at right tackle with the Falcons.

"For him to step in and start as many games and get so much quality experience, I thought he played really good football, and it's been really good getting to know him," coach Mike LaFleur said. "That's a tough position. Playing tackle in this league with all that space and with all these edge guys. Like I said, I thought he put in good work last year. Now we have the pads and can see if he has improved from last January."

According to TruMedia, in 2024, the Cardinals had 229 rushes that went towards the right side of the field. Last season, only 175 rushes went that direction.

Throughout the offseason, the Cardinals invested in the offensive line. Along with Wilkinson's arrival, the Cardinals added Isaac Seumalo at left guard. The duo presents two veteran voices that pair nicely with Hjalte Froholdt and Paris Johnson Jr.

"There's not a lot of young mistakes that are happening out there," Wilkinson said. "We've got a pretty good offensive line with some experience."

LaFleur had watched Falcons game throughout 2025 to support his friends, former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and head coach Raheem Morris. While doing so, he saw Wilkinson step up when Atlanta needed a boost.

Now as the head coach of the Cardinals, he'll also lean on Wilkinson to help keep Jacoby Brissett upright and generate more of a rushing attack. Wilkinson might not say much, but as LaFleur leads the meetings, he can see it clicking.