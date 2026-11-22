KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The biggest inactive on Sunday is the one who was announced on Saturday.
For the first time this season the Cardinals do not have an emergency third quarterback, with starter Carson Beck unable to play with his bad back. Veteran Josh Johnson gets the start, while undrafted rookie Joey Aguilar, who like Johnson signed less than two weeks ago, is the backup.
The emergency third QB in this scenario is wide receiver Devin Duvernay.
Center Hjalte Froholdt and tackle Jayden Williams return to the lineup this week after recovering from a concussion and knee issues, respectively.
The Cardinals' full inactive list:
- QB Carson Beck (back)
- CB Starling Thomas V
- OL Kingsley Eguakun
- OL Jon Gaines II (ankle)
- DL Andrew Billings