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Desert Viking? Hjalte Froholdt Looked Like Flying Viking In Dallas

Center goes viral for block(s) on Allgeier 52-yard run

Nov 02, 2026 at 01:05 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Hjalte Froholdt's knee "flared up a little bit" last week. And he and the Cardinals didn't want to overload it. Not now, not with injuries taking a toll on a lot of other places along the offensive line.

"Just took more of a cautious approach and make sure I was good for Sunday," Froholdt said.

He felt good going into the game. So good that he went viral.

OK, there isn't a direct line there, per se. But would a guy with a bad knee show up sprinting downfield ahead of running back Tyler Allgeier on Allgeier's 52-yard run Sunday, blocking Cowboys safety Caleb Downs not once but twice at full speed? I think not.

"It's pretty cool," Froholdt said Monday. "It was a pretty good block, I think."

The pin-and-pull run play caught the Cowboys in a bad place, so bad that Froholdt and left guard Isaac Seumalo came around the left corner and only Seumalo had someone to hit.

"I was like, 'OK, I literally have zero people,'" Froholdt said. "So I looked for the extra guy and it was the safety Downs. I could've played it safe and played it inside out and make sure nobody hits it. I just decided run as fast as I can.

"The way Downs kind of moved outside I knew TA was right behind me, so I just kind of shot my hands out at him and ended up getting him down. He bounced right back up, so I hit him again."

Watching the video of the play, Froholdt was flying. Since players wear tracking chips in games and practice, Froholdt was able to see what he got up to: 15.3 miles an hour or so.

"I thought it was way faster," Froholdt said with a smile.

(Quick aside: Froholdt was clocked at the 2019 Scouting Combine with a 5.2-second 40-yard dash, which translates to about 15.7 miles an hour. So this tracks, especially with him wearing pads.)

"It felt pretty good," Froholdt said. "Felt way faster."

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kalen King (35), and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the Week 8 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Arlington, TX.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals

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