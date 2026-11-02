Desert Viking? Hjalte Froholdt Looked Like Flying Viking In Dallas

Hjalte Froholdt's knee "flared up a little bit" last week. And he and the Cardinals didn't want to overload it. Not now, not with injuries taking a toll on a lot of other places along the offensive line.

"Just took more of a cautious approach and make sure I was good for Sunday," Froholdt said.

He felt good going into the game. So good that he went viral.

OK, there isn't a direct line there, per se. But would a guy with a bad knee show up sprinting downfield ahead of running back Tyler Allgeier on Allgeier's 52-yard run Sunday, blocking Cowboys safety Caleb Downs not once but twice at full speed? I think not.

"It's pretty cool," Froholdt said Monday. "It was a pretty good block, I think."

The pin-and-pull run play caught the Cowboys in a bad place, so bad that Froholdt and left guard Isaac Seumalo came around the left corner and only Seumalo had someone to hit.

"I was like, 'OK, I literally have zero people,'" Froholdt said. "So I looked for the extra guy and it was the safety Downs. I could've played it safe and played it inside out and make sure nobody hits it. I just decided run as fast as I can.