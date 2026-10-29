Trey McBride Talking About One That Got Away

At one point in the game against the Broncos -- and caught on this week's Mic'd Up -- Trey McBride turned and bellowed to the Broncos sideline and their defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (who was the Cardinals' DC in McBride's rookie year.)

"I'm out there chirping at a lot of people," McBride said with a grin.

McBride was telling the Broncos with the ball deep in the red zone that the ball would be coming to him, the Cardinals down 14 points. Then it did. And while McBride did draw a pass interference in the end zone, the ball glanced off his hands on the first play after the two-minute warning.

He is still not happy about it.

"Honestly I should've made that play on the pass interference and it eats me up," McBride said. "That's a play I can make. I'm capable of making that through contact through the pass interference, whatever that is. I've got to come down with those plays.

"If I make that play, onside kick, we're still in that game. That's what kind of frustrates me the most. I had a good game, but I didn't finish the job."

McBride was also asked about the chip-blocking that coach Mike LaFleur complained about earlier in the week, and while LaFleur never mentioned any individual player, McBride threw himself under the bus and even specifically noted that he should've been better on those plays against Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto. Bonitto made it a difficult afternoon for rookie left tackle Jayden Williams.

McBride, who had 10 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown earlier in the game, still could've made it a one-score deficit with that last TD. Had he hung on.