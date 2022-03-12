Free Agent Primer 2022: Quarterback

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

During the official Super Bowl handoff ceremony last month, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill expressed his Super Bowl aspirations for the 2022 season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim must fill several holes on the roster this offseason to make that happen. With the free agency period beginning on March 16, the ninth position group breakdown is here.

Free-agent primer: Quarterback

Cap hit of players under contract for 2022 (via OverTheCap.com): QB Kyler Murray ($11.3 million), QB Trace McSorley ($965,000).

Scheduled free agents: QB Colt McCoy

Need: Medium

Analysis: While blockbuster quarterback trades have headlined the NFL offseason, the Cardinals remain one of the few teams with a franchise quarterback in place. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has acknowledged multiple times how much Kyler Murray has progressed since his 2019 rookie year.

Murray is going to be the starter in 2022. But the backup position will be something to watch in free agency now that Colt Mccoy will be hitting the market.

McCoy did a fine job leading the Cardinals to two victories in three games Murray missed with an ankle injury. Both wins came against NFC West opponents where McCoy had passer ratings over 100. The veteran also proved to be a great mentor for Murray.

General Manager Steve Keim said re-signing the backup would be "extremely important" during the offseason. Trace McSorley remains under contract in 2022 after the Cardinals signed him from the Ravens practice squad.

Notable past free agent quarterback signings: McCoy (2021), Brett Hundley (2019); Sam Bradford (2018); Mike Glennon (2018); Blaine Gabbert (2017); Drew Stanton (2013); Derek Anderson (2010); Kurt Warner (2005); Shaun King (2004); Boomer Esiason (1996); Jim McMahon (1994); Steve Beuerlein (1993).

Notable Free Agent Quarterbacks

Images of some of the top free agent quarterbacks scheduled to hit the open market.

QB Jameis Winston
1 / 8

QB Jameis Winston

Julio Cortez/AP
QB Teddy Bridgewater
2 / 8

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Ron Schwane/AP
QB Marcus Mariota
3 / 8

QB Marcus Mariota

Zach Bolinger/AP
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
4 / 8

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Alex Brandon/AP
QB Mitchell Trubisky
5 / 8

QB Mitchell Trubisky

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP
QB Jacoby Brissett
6 / 8

QB Jacoby Brissett

Wilfredo Lee/AP
QB Tyrod Taylor
7 / 8

QB Tyrod Taylor

Justin Rex/AP
QB Geno Smith
8 / 8

QB Geno Smith

Stephen Brashear/AP
