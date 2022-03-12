Free Agent Primer 2022: Quarterback

During the official Super Bowl handoff ceremony last month, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill expressed his Super Bowl aspirations for the 2022 season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim must fill several holes on the roster this offseason to make that happen. With the free agency period beginning on March 16, the ninth position group breakdown is here.

Free-agent primer: Quarterback

Other free-agent primers: WR, S, ST, TE, CB, OL, DL, LB

Cap hit of players under contract for 2022 (via OverTheCap.com): QB Kyler Murray ($11.3 million), QB Trace McSorley ($965,000).

Scheduled free agents: QB Colt McCoy

Need: Medium

Analysis: While blockbuster quarterback trades have headlined the NFL offseason, the Cardinals remain one of the few teams with a franchise quarterback in place. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has acknowledged multiple times how much Kyler Murray has progressed since his 2019 rookie year.

Murray is going to be the starter in 2022. But the backup position will be something to watch in free agency now that Colt Mccoy will be hitting the market.

McCoy did a fine job leading the Cardinals to two victories in three games Murray missed with an ankle injury. Both wins came against NFC West opponents where McCoy had passer ratings over 100. The veteran also proved to be a great mentor for Murray.

General Manager Steve Keim said re-signing the backup would be "extremely important" during the offseason. Trace McSorley remains under contract in 2022 after the Cardinals signed him from the Ravens practice squad.