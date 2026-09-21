'Take It On The Chin': Cardinals Look to Flush First Taste of Adversity

The Cardinals understood the significant challenges they would face against the NFC West opponents. But as fast as some were willing to jump off the hype train following Sunday's game, that could change as the Cardinals head on the road to Levi's Stadium if they can snatch a win against the 49ers.

"I believe in adversity," Bourne said. "I think it makes the best in you. I'm excited to attack the week and have a positive attitude and learn from my mistakes and as a group. That's what the conversations are about."

Last week, Bourne discussed building from success. After a loss, the new test is to highlight resilence. There wasn't panic in the locker room, Wingard said. There was reflection.

"Terror creates chaos and you can let it be that way and let your nervous system, 'Ahh, we lost!' or you can take it on the chin," Wingard said. "You're playing Madden on Hall of Fame difficulty. That's what it is. So it's never going to be perfect. You just stay humble because the league will humble you. It'll humble you quick."

The Cardinals have not won a division game since the 2024 season finale against the 49ers. Wilson said rivalry matchups get the juices flowing. That's one of the many reasons this upcoming battle is important.

The NFC West is not slowing down any time soon. It's up to the Cardinals to catch up.