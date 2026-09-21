'Take It On The Chin': Cardinals Look to Flush First Taste of Adversity

After a loss like the Cardinals had on Sunday, it's not often that majority of the players remain in the locker room. But after the 31-7 defeat, there the players were.
Flanked by Michael Wilson and pass game specialist Connor Senger, Jacoby Brissett sat in front of Kendrick Bourne's locker as the four processed the game. On the opposite end of the locker room, fellow captain Mack Wilson Sr. was doing the same.
Mike LaFleur later FaceTimed different players to debrief the outing. The message was simple. It's time to move on and lock in.
"We got another game to play, and coming off a loss like this, guys are (expletive) licking their chops to be able to get back out there on Sunday," Mack Wilson said. "From the sound of it and hearing everybody in the locker room, everybody is ready to get back to work and just keep pushing forward."
The narrative swung in the Cardinals' direction after the Week 1 win over the Chargers. Optimism was high and the attention skyrocketed with an ailing Seahawks squad coming to town.
Neither side was able to get things going for the Cardinals in the second half, however.
"You take it on the chin," safety Dewey Wingard said. "That's what the NFL is. You don't move on (yet). I would say you learn the hard lessons. It's Week 2. We've got 15 more games and all the things we've been thinking about in the offseason. It takes some failure to put thought to action and be able to improve off of it."
The top images taken by the Cardinals photographers during the 2026 Week 2 regular season game against the Seattle Seahawks, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.
The Cardinals understood the significant challenges they would face against the NFC West opponents. But as fast as some were willing to jump off the hype train following Sunday's game, that could change as the Cardinals head on the road to Levi's Stadium if they can snatch a win against the 49ers.
"I believe in adversity," Bourne said. "I think it makes the best in you. I'm excited to attack the week and have a positive attitude and learn from my mistakes and as a group. That's what the conversations are about."
Last week, Bourne discussed building from success. After a loss, the new test is to highlight resilence. There wasn't panic in the locker room, Wingard said. There was reflection.
"Terror creates chaos and you can let it be that way and let your nervous system, 'Ahh, we lost!' or you can take it on the chin," Wingard said. "You're playing Madden on Hall of Fame difficulty. That's what it is. So it's never going to be perfect. You just stay humble because the league will humble you. It'll humble you quick."
The Cardinals have not won a division game since the 2024 season finale against the 49ers. Wilson said rivalry matchups get the juices flowing. That's one of the many reasons this upcoming battle is important.
The NFC West is not slowing down any time soon. It's up to the Cardinals to catch up.
"We just lost, so obviously we got that bad taste in our mouth," Wilson said. "We're going against San Fran next week, another divisional opponent. That (expletive) gets me going. I'm ready to play again."