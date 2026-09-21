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LaFleur: Will Johnson Could Be Sidelined For Season

Cornerback hurt neck against Seahawks

Sep 21, 2026 at 03:24 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cornerback Will Johnson suffered a neck injury against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Will Johnson suffered a neck injury against the Seahawks on Sunday.

The Cardinals will be without top cornerback Will Johnson because of a neck injury suffered Sunday against the Seahawks,

Coach Mike LaFleur acknowledged on Monday Johnson could end up missing the balance of the season.

"Potentially could miss the whole season," LaFleur said. "It sucks for him."

In his rookie season, Johnson started 10 of his 12 games played. He missed five games with groin and back/hip injuries. He is still seeking his first NFL interception, although Johnson had a fumble recovery in Week 1.

The play Johnson apparently got hurt was in the fourth quarter, when Seattle's Emanuel Wilson carried for nine yards on third-and-8 with about seven minutes left. Wilson's shoulder collided with Johnson during the run.

Max Melton, who has been starting with Johnson, also left the Seahawks game with a toe injury. LaFleur said Melton will be day-to-day.

Denzel Burke will continue to start. The Cardinals also are waiting for the return of Garrett Williams, who is closing in on playing after his Achilles rehab, while veteran Starling Thomas V is on the practice squad as he returns to form after an ACL tear.

"We had a deep corner room, and here we are," LaFleur said. "You're sick for Will, the person over the the player. But it's ball, and we move on. Star has played a lot of football here."

Kalen King was promoted from the practice squad last week and can play the nickel. Kei'Trel Clark is also available.

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