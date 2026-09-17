How Dewey Wingard Became A Hit For Cardinals

Wide receiver Michael Wilson hadn't talked to Wingard much at all into the offseason, but he remembers that after Baker broke the team down following the final OTA before Memorial Day, Wingard spoke about how the highest percentage of NFL players getting in offseason trouble came on that weekend. It got the attention, Wilson said, noting Wingard "has a certain charisma."

Then, during the Green Bay joint practice, "watching how he (expletive) ignited Tucker Kraft (with a hit), that sparked the whole team."

"From a physical presentation, he's not like Derwin James, physically imposing, but when you watch him play and how he goes about his business he just does his (expletive) the right way," Wilson added.

Wingard is going to hit hard. On the field, and off. He will be blunt in what he says – "We're going to be dead at the end of all this, so let's go" – and that noise LaFleur wants his team to rise above? Wingard would prefer to bathe in it.

"As far as everyone is concerned, we are this FCS, D2, NAIA team I guess," Wingard says with sarcasm. "I love the idea of all the guys around the league checking their ESPN app after their game and saying, 'Damn, Cardinals beat the Chargers.' I love that.

"There was a guy on ESPN giving his take and he said 'I see the Chargers scoring 40 on this team.' People love to watch NFL players on Sunday, wake up Monday and say, 'This guy sucks.' 'This guy is terrible.' I love to flip it around, 'Terrible take, you suck, he should be fired.' I love talking crap. The best part for me, all that talk, all of that, makes me who I am. It makes me better. That gets me further into my training, deeper into the process."

Anthony Vessa, look what you wrought.

"I just love a good psycho white guy," Wingard said. "You need one of those guys on your team.