Cardinals Place Kitan Crawford On Injured Reserve

Training camp and the preseason showed the strides second-year safety Kitan Crawford had made for the Cardinals.

It will be a waiting game to see if he gets to show that again this season.

Crawford suffered a right ankle injury against the Chargers in the season opener on the blocked punt play, and the Cardinals placed him in Injured Reserve on Wednesday.

In-season, everyone who goes on IR is technically eligible to return later; Crawford's situation won't be addressed until coach Mike LaFleur talks later Wednesday.

To fill Crawford's roster spot, the Cardinals promoted cornerback Kalen King from the practice squad.

The Cardinals also added two defensive backs to the practice squad, cornerback Art Green and safety Jerrick Reed II. To create the extra spot, the team released wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad on Tuesday.