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Cardinals Place Kitan Crawford On Injured Reserve

Safety hurt ankle on Fehoko blocked punt play

Sep 16, 2026 at 10:33 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Safety Kitan Crawford leaves the field on Sunday after hurting his ankle.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Safety Kitan Crawford leaves the field on Sunday after hurting his ankle.

Training camp and the preseason showed the strides second-year safety Kitan Crawford had made for the Cardinals.

It will be a waiting game to see if he gets to show that again this season.

Crawford suffered a right ankle injury against the Chargers in the season opener on the blocked punt play, and the Cardinals placed him in Injured Reserve on Wednesday.

In-season, everyone who goes on IR is technically eligible to return later; Crawford's situation won't be addressed until coach Mike LaFleur talks later Wednesday.

To fill Crawford's roster spot, the Cardinals promoted cornerback Kalen King from the practice squad.

The Cardinals also added two defensive backs to the practice squad, cornerback Art Green and safety Jerrick Reed II. To create the extra spot, the team released wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad on Tuesday.

The secondary is trying to handle injuries early this season. Aside from Crawford, safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson has been dealing with a ribs injury that kept him out of the opener, and cornerback Garrett Williams was inactive for the game as he continues to come back from last season's Achilles injury.

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