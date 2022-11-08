How To Watch: Hard Knocks In Season

"Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" will debut Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. MST on HBO and HBO Max

The Emmy-winning weekly series will deliver its signature all-access coverage to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time, following the Arizona Cardinals as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle to return to the postseason.

How to watch: Fans with HBO and HBO Max subscription can watch and stream every episode.

When episodes will air: Beginning with the season premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. MST, episodes will air each Wednesday* at 8 p.m. MST through the end of the Arizona Cardinals' season. (*with the exception of Dec. 7, after the team's Week 13 bye.)

