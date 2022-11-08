Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

How To Watch: Hard Knocks In Season

Check out all the ways to watch and stream Hard Knocks In Season on HBO and HBO Max on November 9, 2022

Nov 08, 2022 at 10:02 AM
"Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" will debut Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. MST on HBO and HBO Max

The Emmy-winning weekly series will deliver its signature all-access coverage to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time, following the Arizona Cardinals as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle to return to the postseason.

How to watch: Fans with HBO and HBO Max subscription can watch and stream every episode.

When episodes will air: Beginning with the season premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. MST, episodes will air each Wednesday* at 8 p.m. MST through the end of the Arizona Cardinals' season. (*with the exception of Dec. 7, after the team's Week 13 bye.)

EPISODE SCHEDULE:

Table inside Article
DATETIME
Nov. 98 p.m.
Nov. 168 p.m.
Nov. 238 p.m.
Nov. 308 p.m.
Dec. 148 p.m.
Dec. 218 p.m.
Dec. 288 p.m.
Jan. 48 p.m.
Jan. 118 p.m.
* - Episodes continue as long as Cardinals' season

