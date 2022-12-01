Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Steve Heiden Takes Over As OL Coach

THE FOURTH-DOWN INTERCEPTION DREW INTERESTING IF EXPECTED REACTIONS

On the fourth-and-1 -- the one that had an option to hand off to James Conner or throw a flare to tight end Trey McBride and neither were open, leading to the deep pass try to DeAndre Hopkins that was picked off by Derwin James -- Kingsbury wasn't happy. The cameras caught him yelling one word, and it wasn't "duck." Hopkins also came over to Kyler Murray after the play apologizing (although I'm not sure for what, unless it was his attempt to make the catch rather than just break up the pass and since it was fourth down, it didn't really matter.)