Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': J.J. Watt Retires, Apologizes

A.J. GREEN GOT CAUGHT IN THE HUDDLE/HUDL CONUNDRUM

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is talking during a practice with young teammates like Hollywood Brown and Isaiah Simmons when he is asked when he was in high school if he had Hudl -- which is pronounced "huddle." Which was exactly what the 34-year-old thought, so he was saying that he of course had huddles in high school. Brown and Simmons laugh. Hudl is the current rage of young high school athletes in which it is easy to upload and create highlight videos of a player trying to show himself off. Alas, Green tells them, his high school highlights came only from the VCR tapes his mom created from her own camera. And no, he wasn't circled or spot-shadowed in the tapes when you watched.