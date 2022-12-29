Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Watt And Baker Are The Examples

EVERYONE THAT WAS WAITING FOR DEANDRE HOPKINS TO GET THE BALL? TRACE MCSORLEY WAS TOO

Hop only getting one catch was notable on game night. But it wasn't for lack of trying or effort. The entire week prior, McSorley is shown in practice working with Hop to make sure he can get him the ball. Before the game, McSorley tells Hopkins he's going to lean on him. And at halftime, with Hopkins shut out at that point, McSorley laments it all, saying "I gotta get the ball to '10' somehow." Hopkins was targeted 10 times, but of the nine incompletions, none were really catchable, both with some McSorley mistakes and because of the Bucs' defense.