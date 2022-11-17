Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Kelvin Beachum's Health Near-Scare

COLT MCCOY -- NOT SURPRISINGLY -- IS A PRETTY GOOD LEADER

Everyone was saying otherwise last week in real time in front of the media, but it was clear that McCoy was going to start the Rams game all last week internally. And McCoy, the 36-year-old veteran that he is, was calm the whole time and had his head on straight. He was matter-of-fact in the QB meetings that if the Cardinals all executed, they would be successful. Offensive line coach Sean Kugler and receivers coach Shawn Jefferson both went to him to make sure he kept all the young players around him calm on Sunday. And McCoy, as we saw, delivered (including the fourth-down dime downfield to Rondale Moore, a play in which McCoy got hammered to the ground and never saw the end result.)