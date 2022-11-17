Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Kelvin Beachum's Health Near-Scare

Episode 2 of "Hard Knocks In Season" featuring the Cardinals debuted on Wednesday night, and -- as we will do after every episode this season -- here are the top five takeaways from the show for your reading pleasure. Warning: Spoilers ahead.
"Hard Knocks In Season" can be seen every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Arizona time until the season ends, and is streaming on HBO Max.
THE ONE HEALTHY OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BEFORE THE RAMS GAME THOUGHT HE HAD AN APPENDIX PROBLEM
A big storyline in the episode was the first NFL start for rookie guard Lecitus Smith, who was taking on Aaron Donald. The Cardinals had one normal offensive line starter -- right tackle Kelvin Beachum. But as we learn early, Beachum said he passed out early in the week because of abdomen pain, and head athletic trainer Tom Reed feared an issue with Beachum's appendix. Fortunately it turned out it was some other minor intestinal issue, and Beachum of course played (and played well.) But jeezum, that could've made it messy.
All the offensive line stories in the episode also opened the door for the deadpan humor of offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler, which is always enjoyable.
SPEAKING OF BEACHUM, THE QUIET GUY OFF THE FIELD GETS PRETTY HEATED ON IT
Beachum is a leader in the community, a well-spoken giant who will be successful in whatever he does post-playing. But he had some trash-talk for Rams defensive end Leonard Floyd more than a few times in Los Angeles, and nearly got post-play physical once or twice. There are other emotional leaders on the Cardinals, but Beachum is one of the under-the-radar guys in that area who you want on your side.
COLT MCCOY -- NOT SURPRISINGLY -- IS A PRETTY GOOD LEADER
Everyone was saying otherwise last week in real time in front of the media, but it was clear that McCoy was going to start the Rams game all last week internally. And McCoy, the 36-year-old veteran that he is, was calm the whole time and had his head on straight. He was matter-of-fact in the QB meetings that if the Cardinals all executed, they would be successful. Offensive line coach Sean Kugler and receivers coach Shawn Jefferson both went to him to make sure he kept all the young players around him calm on Sunday. And McCoy, as we saw, delivered (including the fourth-down dime downfield to Rondale Moore, a play in which McCoy got hammered to the ground and never saw the end result.)
LECITUS SMITH NEVER THOUGHT HE'D PLAY, AND THE OFFENSIVE LINE DINNER WITH KYLER
The Cardinals' current starting right guard -- out of necessity -- is Smith, a sixth-round rookie who acknowledges in the episode he never expected to play this season. That's been quite the turn for him. He's shown messing up blocking on a screen in practice, and Beachum gives him hell for it. Later in the week during the Friday dinner, Smith brings it up again, Beachum again talks to him about it, and then Kyler Murray chimes in with some tough love, telling Smith "you're thinking too much" -- there was an expletive or two mixed in.
J.J. WATT'S WORDS TO CLETE BLAKEMAN
A chunk of the episode was devoted to Watt, talking about his newborn son, talking about his heart scare in Week 4. It worked out well because Watt was excellent against the Rams. I was a little surprised he wasn't more heated after losing the sure touchdown after referee Clete Blakeman blew a fumble dead (or maybe they left out some stuff, who knows). Then came the play in the second half where Watt thought he again was scooping a fumble for a score (it was incomplete) and Watt spiked it and yelled "Learn your lesson!" to Blakeman. Watt drew a five-yard penalty for delay of game.