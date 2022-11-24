Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Colt McCoy Almost Retired

ANTONIO HAMILTON HELD HIMSELF ACCOUNTABLE IN REAL TIME

The episode featured the story of veteran cornerback Antonio Hamilton, which I loved that the rest of the country had a chance to see. But when they feature a player, they also follow him during the game, and Hamilton's game in Mexico wasn't his best. He is seen telling cornerbacks coach Greg Williams it was his fault on a particular early play that turned into a 49ers touchdown. But the big one came later, when Hamilton appeared to turn down a chance to shove George Kittle out of bounds on Kittle's last score -- a play on which ESPN game analyst Troy Aikman called out Hamilton to the TV audience. "I thought he had stepped out of bounds," Hamilton says, pained, on the sideline right after the play. "This ain't the one, 33," Hamilton says to himself, referencing his uniform number. "This ain't the one. Too many mistakes."