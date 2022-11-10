Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Kyler Hurts His Hamstring

WE KNOW BUDDA BAKER IS IMPORTANT BUT IT'S CLEAR HE IS THE HEART OF THE TEAM

The safety is featured, with his sister Mary, in a good chunk of the episode. We all saw Baker's emotional speech after the Eagles game in the "Hard Knocks" trailer on social media, but watching how he plays and how he interacts with people, the fact he hurts his ankle right before the Seahawks scored their final touchdown and now is going to miss some time hurts. In the week of prep before the game, multiple coaches are seen in meetings at various positions praising Baker and pleading for their players to match Budda's energy. Linebackers coach Bill Davis challenges his guys to try and play harder than Baker. If people nationwide don't know about Budda, they will now. It's hard not to root for him. He's one of those players.