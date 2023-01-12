Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': The End For Watt And Kliff

"JOE MONTANA" AND THE EMBER OF POTENTIAL IN DAVID BLOUGH

David Blough showed some things in his brief window of playing time. You see wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson saying that Blough "is as poised as all (expletive) get out." Then there is the matter of the "Joe Montana " play. The Cardinals had been working on it since midseason, we are shown -- a play in which Kyler Murray tosses the ball to wide receiver Rondale Moore on a sweep, only to have Moore throw it backward cross the field to Murray, who would throw the ball deep to someone like DeAndre Hopkins. But this point in the season, David Blough was playing the Kyler role, Pharoh Cooper the Moore role and A.J. Green the Hopkins role -- and it worked to perfection, a 77-yard touchdown. Kingsbury is seen running down the sideline, laughing and giddy for one of the few times in a hard season.