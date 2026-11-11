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Injury Report: Week 10 vs Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Rams

Nov 11, 2026 at 04:50 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

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WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals offensive line on Sunday could resemble the unit Carson Beck started behind in the Hall of Fame game.

With center Hjalte Froholdt in concussion protocol, offensive guard Jon Gaines II missing his eighth consecutive practice and left tackle Jayden Williams limited on Wednesday, the depth is being tested. Williams was wearing a sleeve on his left knee.

The defense was missing key players as linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and defensive tackle Roy Lopez did not participate. Lopez exited the Seahawks game with a toe/ankle issue, while Wilson has been playing through a knee injury. He also is listed with an ankle.

Running back Bam Knight was sidelined last weekend after suffering a concussion in Dallas. He returned with the yellow non-contact jersey. Cornerback Max Melton (knee/hand), defensive lineman Dante Stills (shoulder), and safety Andrew Wingard (groin) were limited.

In their first practice back while on IR, defensive lineman Zach Carter and tight end Hunter Long were also limited.

The Rams, much like the Cardinals, are navigating through an injured roster. They held a walkthrough on Wednesday, making their designations estimations. Cornerback Trent McDuffie (back), wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee/toe), offensive lineman Steve Avila (hamstring), safety Kam Curl (toe), and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) did not participate.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 10

Wednesday, November 11
S Budda Baker (NIR-Rest) - DNP
C Hjalte Froholdt (Concussion) - DNP
RG Jon Gaines II (Ankle) - DNP
DL Roy Lopez (Toe/Ankle) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest) - DNP
LB Mack Wilson Sr. (NIR-Rest/Knee/Ankle) - DNP
DL Zach Carter (Knee) - Limited
RB Bam Knight (Concussion) - Limited
TE Hunter Long (Knee) - Limited
CB Max Melton (Knee/Hand) - Limited
DL Dante Stills (Shoulder) - Limited
LT Jayden Williams (Knee) - Limited
S Andrew Wingard (Groin) - Limited

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Week 10

Wednesday, November 11
OL Steve Avila (Hamstring) - DNP
S Kam Curl (Toe) - DNP
TE Terrance Ferguson (Ankle/Hamstring) - DNP
CB Trent McDuffie (Back) - DNP
WR Puka Nacua (Knee/Toe) - DNP
TE Davis Allen (Oblique) - Limited
LS Joe Cardona (Ankle) - Limited
OLB Myles Garrett (Knee) - Limited
TE Colby Parkinson (Ribs) - Limited
QB Matthew Stafford (Right Elbow) - Full

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