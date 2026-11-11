Injury Report: Week 10 vs Rams

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals offensive line on Sunday could resemble the unit Carson Beck started behind in the Hall of Fame game.

With center Hjalte Froholdt in concussion protocol, offensive guard Jon Gaines II missing his eighth consecutive practice and left tackle Jayden Williams limited on Wednesday, the depth is being tested. Williams was wearing a sleeve on his left knee.

The defense was missing key players as linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and defensive tackle Roy Lopez did not participate. Lopez exited the Seahawks game with a toe/ankle issue, while Wilson has been playing through a knee injury. He also is listed with an ankle.

Running back Bam Knight was sidelined last weekend after suffering a concussion in Dallas. He returned with the yellow non-contact jersey. Cornerback Max Melton (knee/hand), defensive lineman Dante Stills (shoulder), and safety Andrew Wingard (groin) were limited.

In their first practice back while on IR, defensive lineman Zach Carter and tight end Hunter Long were also limited.