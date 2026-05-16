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Jeremiyah Love, Carson Beck Suit Up For First Time As Cardinals

NFLPA event gets draft picks into uniform

May 16, 2026 at 04:02 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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On Monday, rookies Jeremiyah Love and Carson Beck will get to practice against an NFL defense for the first time as the Cardinals begin OTA work.

On Saturday, Love and Beck donned Cardinals uniforms for the first time after they were invited to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

The annual NFLPA event takes place in Los Angeles and this year featured 42 rookies. Most are offensive skill players; those are the guys invited to "the first organized entry point into the business of professional football where player identity, content, and commercial opportunity begin to scale."

Also they get photos in their uniforms.

Love was drafted in the first round, Beck in the third.

The L.A. trip includes autographs signings, trading card photoshoots, as well as seminars about licensing, personal brand development, and long-term income opportunities. (The latter would be good for Love, since he'll have all of his NFL contract to invest if he wants.)

Jeremiyah Love (left) and Carson Beck
Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Jeremiyah Love (left) and Carson Beck

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