Larry Fitzgerald Stops By To Visit Cardinals Rookies

The Cardinals brought their first-year players in for rookie minicamp this week, getting them acclimated to life around the Dignity Health Training Center and get them some on-field work before joining the veterans on Monday for practice.

On Saturday, they also got to meet a Hall of Famer.

Larry Fitzgerald visited the rookies Saturday during their final workout of the weekend, giving a hug to first-round pick Jeremiyah Love -- I mean, Love is a Notre Dame guy, and that's where Larry's son Devin now plays -- and speaking to the group post-practice.

I'm not sure exactly the message Fitz delivered to these NFL newbies, but I know this, given what I have seen and heard covering the entirety of Fitz's career, work ethic and effort at practice was likely part of it. As great as Fitzgerald was in games, and he was, it was his effort and dedication at practice that got him there.