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Optimism For What O-Line Can Be For Cardinals

New ESPN ranking has unit in top half of NFL

May 12, 2026 at 12:16 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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Technically, the Cardinals have not named a starting offensive line, although to be clear, if the team doesn't open (health permitting) with Paris Johnson Jr. at left tackle, Isaac Seumalo at left guard and Hjalte Froholdt at center, it will be an upset. Even at right tackle, given all the moves of the offseason, it feels like Elijah Wilkinson will be there. Right guard, there is second-round pick Chase Bisontis or former third-round pick Isaiah Adams who seem to be the likely candidates.

How will a lineup like that work out this season? Well at least in terms of one ranking by ESPN's Mike Clay, it ranks in the top half of the league. No. 15 to be precise.

So it isn't the best. But it's far from being an issue, a narrative of which continues to plague the group.

Last year wasn't great, especially with the line struggling to aid the running game. The Cardinals never found consistency on the ground. But their running back room was crushed with injuries, and eventually, so was the offensive line itself. Froholdt was the only starter remaining by the last month of the season.

Now, rankings are just that. Clay does reach out to scouts and the like, but still, it becomes one man's opinion. (And if you aren't sure, look at the angry replies on his tweet.) But this idea that the Cardinals are in trouble with their line was never really based on reality.

Bisontis has to pan out. Wilkinson needs to make sure he plays the same steady way he played for the Falcons (and Bijan Robinson) last season. Yes, they gotta stay healthy. But the unit shouldn't be a weak spot.

Paris Johnson Jr. (with Isaac Seumalo in the background)
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Paris Johnson Jr. (with Isaac Seumalo in the background)

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