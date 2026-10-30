With Trade Speculation, Budda Baker Is Going To 'Live In The Present'

Growing up, Budda Baker didn't go trick-or-treating on Halloween, preferring to hide around his neighborhood and scare people instead.

"I like putting fear into people more than eating candy," Baker said, although if he was smiling as he said it no one knows because the veteran safety wore a mask as he spoke, as has become his Halloween tradition.

Baker is off to a good start this season, including a career-best 3.5 sacks already. He is not scared of any of the speculation, whether it be local or nationally, that he could be a trade candidate in the next week or so.

The trade deadline is Nov. 10, the Tuesday after the Cardinals are in Seattle.

"I just live in the present, like today having a great time with (the media), and going to have a great Friday practice," Baker said. "I'm going to just focus on playing the Dallas Cowboys at their stadium."

Baker, 30, told ESPN he had not asked for a trade, but he hadn't asked not to be traded either. He is under contract through 2027.

The Cardinals need Baker as they go into the Cowboys game; Dallas is coming off a game in which they rang up 38 points against the Eagles.