Kalen King Motors Toward Role On Cardinals' Defense

The road to playing time has not been smooth. Once projected to be an early draft pick, King slid to the seventh round where he was drafted by the Packers in 2024. He bounced around on the Packers and Panthers practice squads and appeared in one game for Carolina, not logging a defensive snap.

This year, with injuries in the secondary, King was signed to the Cardinals active roster. In the last two games, King has played 62 snaps.

"I'm making sure I'm in the moment and not getting too high or too low because I've been cut in this league before and I know how it goes," King said. "Every week I'm dialed in. I know what I got to do and I'm staying ready."

King has become a bit of a chess piece opposite of Budda Baker. At times, both have been used in the slot and Rallis has dialed up some blitzes. King batted down a Matthew Stafford pass against the Rams on one of those rushes. A self-described "versatile and savvy" kind of player, King has been a factor on defense.

"His craft and his technique has gotten drastically improved and then you couple that with the ability and the play style," Rallis said. "That's why you're seeing him trending up and playing good ball for us."

How much he plays against the Cowboys on Sunday is to be determined with cornerback Max Melton and safety Dewey Wingard back on the practice field. But against a Cowboys offense with many weapons, the defense is going to need all the help they can get.

Maybe some of that "Detroit attitude" LaFleur noted will follow King to Dallas.