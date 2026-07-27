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Pretty Good Day For Minshew And Brissett, And Camp Aftermath

Jul 26, 2026 at 05:09 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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Coach Mike LaFleur called the Cardinals offense "a little sloppy" on Friday (they only had a walkthrough Saturday). Sunday, with quarterback Jacoby Brissett back, it looked a lot better.

Both Brissett and Gardner Minshew II -- who for now was still taking first-team reps -- looked sharp much of the practice. Minshew delivered back-to-back highlight-level deep passes, the first to a diving Michael Wilson for a huge gain, and then a deep slot fade to Marvin Harrison Jr. for a touchdown on the next play.

LaFleur had said earlier Sunday that Brissett will begin working with the first string starting Tuesday, with Minshew moving to No. 2. Rookie Carson Beck -- who struggled Sunday -- and Kedon Slovis are the other options.

"What's nice is all four of these guys are studs as humans," LaFleur said. "We have communicated with them, everyone is on the same page and we will go from there. With the way you structure practice, we mix a lot of these guys."

Minshew also had a nice TD pass to Wilson in red-zone work, while Brissett threw two TD passes working with the reserves.

-- Brissett, in his first 11-on-11 work, looked good. He hit Tejhaun Palmer for 21 yards on his first pass, and while he took a minute to get into rhythm, there were multiple highlights, including a 55-yard TD strike to rookie Harrison Wallace III cutting across the field and a similar type of throw to rookie Reggie Virgil toward the sideline.

Brissett shrugged it off, however, saying he needed to review his video. "My head is still all over the place right now," he said, adding his particular playcalls were all from "day one."

"I've got a long way to go."

Safety Andrew Wingard hugs Budda Baker after Baker's pass breakup Sunday.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Safety Andrew Wingard hugs Budda Baker after Baker's pass breakup Sunday.

-- The Cardinals are off Monday, and return Tuesday with their first padded practice. "There are going to be a lot of runs (called)," LaFleur said. "This has been a passing camp since May. It will switch quickly."

-- Defensive lineman Walter Nolen III participated in 11-on-11 for the first time.

-- Safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson got the defense's first interception, centerfielding a Minshew overthrow of Harrison.

-- Safety Budda Baker came up with a diving pass breakup on tight end Trey McBride on the "defensive sideline," earning an eruption from teammates.

-- Harrison didn't finish practice with an unknown issue. Defensive linemen Dante Stills and Roy Lopez were sitting out.

-- Darius Robinson, who was praised for his run defense by defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, played a Minshew boot well on on play, reading it and tracking Minshew down to force a throwaway.

-- Tight end Elijah Higgins, (6-foot-3, 245 pounds, 25 years old), accidentally ran over senior coordinator of reconditioning Buddy Morris (unknown, unknown, 68) after a catch. Higgins made a grab on the sideline, was mad he didn't get a second foot down (except in hindsight he realized he did), and in his personal disgust didn't see Morris until it was too late. Morris recovered quickly, however.

"It's a good lesson learned," Higgins said.

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a TD catch thrown by Jacoby Brissett during red-zone work Sunday.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a TD catch thrown by Jacoby Brissett during red-zone work Sunday.

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