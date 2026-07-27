Pretty Good Day For Minshew And Brissett, And Camp Aftermath

Coach Mike LaFleur called the Cardinals offense "a little sloppy" on Friday (they only had a walkthrough Saturday). Sunday, with quarterback Jacoby Brissett back, it looked a lot better.

Both Brissett and Gardner Minshew II -- who for now was still taking first-team reps -- looked sharp much of the practice. Minshew delivered back-to-back highlight-level deep passes, the first to a diving Michael Wilson for a huge gain, and then a deep slot fade to Marvin Harrison Jr. for a touchdown on the next play.

LaFleur had said earlier Sunday that Brissett will begin working with the first string starting Tuesday, with Minshew moving to No. 2. Rookie Carson Beck -- who struggled Sunday -- and Kedon Slovis are the other options.

"What's nice is all four of these guys are studs as humans," LaFleur said. "We have communicated with them, everyone is on the same page and we will go from there. With the way you structure practice, we mix a lot of these guys."

Minshew also had a nice TD pass to Wilson in red-zone work, while Brissett threw two TD passes working with the reserves.

-- Brissett, in his first 11-on-11 work, looked good. He hit Tejhaun Palmer for 21 yards on his first pass, and while he took a minute to get into rhythm, there were multiple highlights, including a 55-yard TD strike to rookie Harrison Wallace III cutting across the field and a similar type of throw to rookie Reggie Virgil toward the sideline.

Brissett shrugged it off, however, saying he needed to review his video. "My head is still all over the place right now," he said, adding his particular playcalls were all from "day one."