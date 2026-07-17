NFL Suspends Cardinals Scouting Veteran

The NFL announced Friday it had suspended Cardinals director of college scouting Ryan Gold indefinitely after finding he participated in gambling.

"The Gambling Policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, strictly prohibits anyone in the NFL from participating in or facilitating any form of sports gambling, and from providing third parties non-public information," the NFL said in a statement. "Although there is no reason to believe the integrity of any NFL game was affected, the League takes any violation of the Gambling Policy with the utmost seriousness."

Gold is heading into his 13th season with the Cardinals, having worked his way up in the personnel department.

The Associated Press reported Gold revealed confidential information on the team's 2026 draft choices prior to the picks, and also took part in bets on college and NFL football games.