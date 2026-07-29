Love With Cardinals In Pads, And Camp Aftermath

Mike LaFleur made no secret about looking forward to seeing the Cardinals in pads for the first time, and his team got a taste of how the first-year head coach wanted to run things. After individual drills on Tuesday, the Cardinals went right into 11-on-11s. No O-line v D-line, no 7-on-7. Just lots of 11-on-11.
That was different than any Cardinals camp I have ever seen.
But with all that 11s were a considerable amount of "real" running plays, now that players could truly hit each other. And it was interesting to see the running backs, given a) how deep the room is and b) where all those players are in their health. A lot has already been said about Jeremiyah Love, but the rookie running back looked pretty good -- especially on his reps with the first-unit offense.
"It's a better sense (of where the running backs are) but not the best sense," LaFleur said before practice. "We're not going to tackle. The first time they are going to feel that is when we are in Canton when we play Carolina. But you do get a better sense. We'll be able to get more runs off, more believable runs, our play-action can marry up with it a little bit more ... there should be and will be a more physical brand of ball. The backs will feel that."
As for the running backs, James Conner still isn't working 11-on-11 yet. Tyler Allgeier is still the first running back out there will the first string, although Love got his time. Trey Benson got in 11-on-11 for the first time in camp and, dare I say it, looked pretty good. (I know, one practice. But you can see why they liked him in the draft.)
As for Love, he ripped off a nice run off the left side on his first snap with the starters. Later, on a play inside the red zone, he made a fantabulous (yes, I said that) cut in traffic that only a few guys could ever pull off. Sorry, I don't have that video. You have to trust me.
With the pads on, it will be fun to see what this offense -- and this run game -- can be.
-- So yes, the Cardinals went right into 11-on-11. And on the very first play, a run, safety Budda Baker did not respond well to a heavy block by tight end Elijah Higgins, and the two got into a shoving match violent enough to draw a flag. (Not sure who got the penalty. Maybe offsetting). But the tone was set from jump.
-- Marvin Harrison Jr.'s "injury" issues were just cramps on Sunday, LaFleur said, and he was fine. He looked fine, given that he found himself wide open about five times in the heart of the defense, Brissett delivering the ball each time. When the Cardinals were running 13 personnel, Harrison was the wideout with the three tight ends.
-- Defensive linemen Roy Lopez and Dante Stills were back on the field after missing time the last couple of practices.
-- "Nothing new" on the players on the PUP list, LaFleur said, including linebacker Josh Sweat, who remains rehabbing his knee.
-- Harrison got more snaps that Michael Wilson on this day, but Wilson still was Wilson-ing, making a diving catch deep downfield for a second straight practice.
-- Longtime NFL offensive coordinator Paul Hackett, father of Cardinals OC Nathaniel Hackett, was on hand to watch.
-- Darius Robinson made a nice play to blow up a passing attempt and "sack" Gardner Minshew II.
-- Minshew was wearing a "game jersey," although it had the practice Dignity Health patch like everyone else. Minshew prefers to wear a game jersey in practice, so he had a slightly different look with his particular black QB jersey.