Love With Cardinals In Pads, And Camp Aftermath

Mike LaFleur made no secret about looking forward to seeing the Cardinals in pads for the first time, and his team got a taste of how the first-year head coach wanted to run things. After individual drills on Tuesday, the Cardinals went right into 11-on-11s. No O-line v D-line, no 7-on-7. Just lots of 11-on-11.

That was different than any Cardinals camp I have ever seen.

But with all that 11s were a considerable amount of "real" running plays, now that players could truly hit each other. And it was interesting to see the running backs, given a) how deep the room is and b) where all those players are in their health. A lot has already been said about Jeremiyah Love, but the rookie running back looked pretty good -- especially on his reps with the first-unit offense.

"It's a better sense (of where the running backs are) but not the best sense," LaFleur said before practice. "We're not going to tackle. The first time they are going to feel that is when we are in Canton when we play Carolina. But you do get a better sense. We'll be able to get more runs off, more believable runs, our play-action can marry up with it a little bit more ... there should be and will be a more physical brand of ball. The backs will feel that."

As for the running backs, James Conner still isn't working 11-on-11 yet. Tyler Allgeier is still the first running back out there will the first string, although Love got his time. Trey Benson got in 11-on-11 for the first time in camp and, dare I say it, looked pretty good. (I know, one practice. But you can see why they liked him in the draft.)

As for Love, he ripped off a nice run off the left side on his first snap with the starters. Later, on a play inside the red zone, he made a fantabulous (yes, I said that) cut in traffic that only a few guys could ever pull off. Sorry, I don't have that video. You have to trust me.